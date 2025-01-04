



Indian nationals planning to travel to Mexico are advised to heed the warnings issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized the importance of reviewing travel advisories due to increasing challenges faced by Indian citizens in Mexico, particularly concerning immigration policies and safety issues.





The Indian Embassy in Mexico has issued a stern advisory urging citizens to avoid travel to Mexico. This comes amid reports of heightened scrutiny and increased detentions of Indian nationals at Mexican borders, reflecting stricter immigration controls implemented by Mexican authorities.





There has been a significant rise in the number of Indian migrants using Mexico as a transit route to the United States. In 2023 alone, over 12,400 Indian nationals were detected in Mexico, leading to extended detentions and economic hardships for many travellers.





The advisory highlights that many travellers face risks such as prolonged detentions, limited communication access while detained, and potential deportation. Previous incidents involving Indian migrants have underscored these dangers, including tragic events related to migration attempts.





The surge in migration is largely driven by economic challenges in India, prompting many to seek better opportunities abroad. However, this journey through Mexico is fraught with peril and often involves substantial financial costs due to human trafficking networks exploiting vulnerable migrants.





Recommendations For Travelers:





1. Before planning any trip to Mexico, Indian nationals should carefully review the latest travel advisories issued by the MEA.

2. Ensure all travel documents are in order, including visas and proof of travel purpose.

3. Keep abreast of the current situation in Mexico and any changes in immigration policies.





The MEA's advisory serves as a crucial warning for those considering travel to Mexico, urging them to reconsider their plans in light of the potential risks involved.





ANI







