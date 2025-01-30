



India is on the verge of finalizing significant defence agreements with France, which are expected to be signed by January 2025. These agreements involve the procurement of 26 Rafale-M naval fighter jets and the construction of three additional Scorpene-class submarines. The combined value of these deals is projected to exceed $10 billion, marking a substantial enhancement of India's naval capabilities amid rising security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly due to China's maritime expansion and Pakistan's naval activities.





Rafale-M Fighter Jets





The Rafale-M is specifically designed for naval operations, featuring modifications that allow for catapult launches from aircraft carriers. This acquisition aims to equip India's indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, thereby significantly boosting India's naval air power. India previously purchased 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force, and this new order will make India the second-largest operator of these advanced fighter jets after France.





Scorpene Submarines





The three new Scorpene-class submarines will be built under Project 751, following India's earlier collaboration with France on Project 75, which involved the construction of six Scorpene submarines. These new submarines will have increased indigenous content, enhancing local manufacturing capabilities within India’s defence sector. The Scorpene submarines are known for their stealth and advanced technology, which are crucial for maintaining underwater combat effectiveness.





The deals represent a deepening strategic partnership between India and France, characterized by technology transfers and local manufacturing initiatives. This collaboration is essential for India as it seeks to bolster its deterrence and intervention capabilities in a region increasingly influenced by Chinese naval activities. The Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, emphasized the importance of these acquisitions in maintaining regional stability and securing maritime interests.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to finalize these defence deals during his visit to Paris in February 2025, where he will also attend an AI summit. This visit is anticipated to further solidify defence ties between India and France. The agreements are currently under review by India's Cabinet Committee on Security and are expected to receive final approval soon.





The impending agreements for Rafale-M jets and Scorpene submarines not only enhance India's military capabilities but also signify a strategic move towards greater self-reliance in defence technology amidst evolving security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region.





PTI







