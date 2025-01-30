



In a significant advancement for India's defence capabilities, the Indigenous Very High Frequency (VHF) Radar was officially launched on January 29, 2025, at Bharat Electronics Limited's (BEL) facility in Ghaziabad. This radar system, developed collaboratively by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) and BEL, is designed specifically to enhance air defence by detecting stealth aircraft, marking a pivotal step in India's indigenous defence technology.





Stealth Detection: The radar operates within the VHF band (30 to 300 MHz), allowing it to detect aircraft that are engineered to evade conventional radar systems. This capability is crucial for countering modern stealth technology.





It boasts the ability to track aerial targets beyond 100 nautical miles, providing early warnings of potential threats. Although specific detection capabilities are classified, its design significantly reduces the effectiveness of stealth aircraft against it.





The radar is mounted on two TATRA vehicles, facilitating rapid deployment and adaptability to various operational environments. This mobility enhances its strategic advantage in dynamic security situations.





The system is capable of constant airspace monitoring, ensuring comprehensive coverage and high-precision tracking of aerial threats. This feature is vital for maintaining national security and situational awareness in air defence operations.





The launch event included a demonstration of the radar's capabilities, showcasing its effectiveness in detecting low-observable targets. A senior official from LRDE emphasized the significance of this development for India's defence sector, stating that it reflects the innovative spirit and technical expertise present within India's military research and manufacturing landscape. The radar is set to be prominently featured at Aero India 2025, providing an opportunity for global defence professionals to observe its advanced technology firsthand.





This new radar system not only strengthens India's air defence network but also positions the country as a key player in the global radar technology market, enhancing its strategic posture in regional security dynamics.





