



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed the return of three Israeli hostages who were released from Gaza amid chaotic scenes during their handover. The hostages, along with five Thai nationals, were freed as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas on January 30, 2025. Netanyahu expressed his relief at their safe return but also condemned the disorder that marred the release process, describing it as "horrifying" and unacceptable.





Netanyahu's office confirmed that the release of 110 Palestinian prisoners, initially scheduled to coincide with the hostages' liberation, was delayed due to concerns over the safety and security of the hostages during the chaotic handover.





He emphasised that the situation highlighted the risks involved in negotiations with Hamas and warned of consequences for any future harm to Israeli citizens.





This hostage release is part of a broader agreement that aims to secure the freedom of a total of 33 Israeli captives while Israel is expected to release approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in return.





Agencies







