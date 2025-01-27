



The spindle-shaped island of Sriharikota, some 100 km north of Chennai on the Bay of Bengal coast, already has two launch pads. The third launch pad will be ready in four years





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to significantly enhance its launch capabilities with the establishment of a third launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This project, approved by the Union Cabinet on January 16, 2025, comes with an investment of approximately ₹3,985 crore and aims to support ISRO's future missions, including human spaceflight and the next generation of launch vehicles.





The Third Launch Pad (TLP) is designed to accommodate heavier rockets, specifically the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), which is expected to replace some existing launch systems with enhanced features such as modularity and reusability. It will also serve as a backup for the existing launch pads, ensuring redundancy for critical missions like Gaganyaan, India's manned spaceflight program.





The project is anticipated to be completed within 48 months, or four years. This timeline aligns with ISRO's broader goals of scaling up its space exploration efforts and ensuring readiness for future demands in space transportation.





The new launch pad will include essential facilities such as a jet deflector, a launch tower, and advanced propellant storage systems for liquid methane and cryogenic fuels. These enhancements are crucial for accommodating the growing needs of India's ambitious space program, which includes plans for deep space exploration and potential lunar missions.





The establishment of the TLP is seen as a critical step in bolstering India's position in global space exploration. It is expected to:





By enabling higher launch frequencies, the TLP will enhance India's capability to conduct both national and commercial missions more efficiently.





The infrastructure will play a vital role in facilitating human spaceflight missions, particularly as ISRO prepares for its Gaganyaan program, which aims to send astronauts into space.





This initiative aligns with ISRO's long-term vision of establishing the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) by 2035 and achieving an Indian-crewed lunar landing by 2040. The TLP is expected to meet evolving space transportation requirements for at least the next 25-30 years.





ISRO's investment in a third launch pad marks a significant leap forward in India's space capabilities, enhancing its ability to conduct complex missions and solidifying its role as a key player in global space exploration.





