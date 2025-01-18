Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) was under sanctions by the United States





The recent decision by the United States to remove three Indian entities from its restrictive Entity List has been met with approval from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This move is seen as a significant step towards enhancing bilateral ties and advancing energy cooperation between the two nations.





The US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has lifted restrictions on the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), and Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL). These government-run institutions are pivotal in India's nuclear energy and rare earth materials sectors.





The removal of these entities is intended to facilitate closer cooperation in critical minerals and clean energy supply chains, aligning with US foreign policy objectives. This decision is expected to reduce barriers to advanced energy cooperation, including joint research and development efforts.





This action follows a broader context of US-India relations, where there has been a long-standing commitment to peaceful nuclear cooperation. The announcement came shortly after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's visit to India, during which he discussed the importance of operationalizing the civil nuclear cooperation agreement established nearly two decades ago.





MEA's Response





The MEA described this development as a "welcome step," emphasizing its potential to strengthen collaboration between the US and India. The ministry highlighted that such actions support shared goals in energy security and technological advancement, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two countries.





Conclusion





The removal of these three Indian entities from the US Entity List marks a notable advancement in US-India relations, particularly in the context of nuclear energy and technology cooperation. It reflects a mutual commitment to enhancing bilateral ties through collaborative efforts in science and technology, ultimately benefiting both nations' energy security objectives.











