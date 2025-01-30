



Nagpur-based Solar Group has secured a landmark order worth ₹6,000 crore to supply Pinaka rockets to the Indian armed forces. This deal marks the first time a private sector company has been awarded such a contract for this advanced artillery weapon system, part of a larger ₹10,000 crore procurement package approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).





The contract includes the supply of various versions of the Pinaka rocket, including area denial munitions and extended range models. The extended range version can strike targets up to 45 kilometers, while the guided version boasts a range exceeding 70 kilometers.





Solar Group's subsidiary, Economic Explosives Limited, will handle the defense manufacturing aspect of this order. The company was selected as the lowest bidder, allowing it to secure a larger share of the contract compared to Munitions India Limited (MIL), which will also participate in production.





This order is significant not only for Solar Group but also for India's defence manufacturing landscape, as it aligns with the government's push for self-reliance in defence capabilities. The Pinaka system, developed by various defence research organizations in India, has already attracted international interest, with countries like Armenia and France looking to procure these rockets.





The successful bid and subsequent contract are expected to enhance the Indian Army's artillery capabilities, especially in challenging terrains along the northern borders.



