



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at India's 76th Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025. This marks his first official visit to India in his presidential capacity, following his assumption of office in October 2024. The invitation was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the importance of Indonesia as a key partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific strategy.





The Republic Day Parade will feature a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia, making it the largest foreign contingent to participate in this event. They will join various Indian Armed Forces contingents along Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The parade will also showcase 300 cultural artists performing on indigenous instruments, highlighting India's rich musical heritage.





During President Prabowo's visit, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Indonesia. This visit provides an opportunity for both leaders to review their comprehensive strategic partnership and discuss various regional and global issues of mutual interest.





The theme for this year's parade is "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas" (Golden India: Heritage and Progress), celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. The event will feature 31 tableaux from different states and central ministries, showcasing India's cultural diversity and developmental achievements.





This year's Republic Day celebration promises to blend military tradition with cultural elements, reflecting India's commitment to inclusivity and public participation.





ANI







