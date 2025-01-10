



ISRO has successfully stabilised its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) after facing delays due to unexpected satellite drift. The SpaDeX mission, which involves two satellites launched on December 30, 2024, aims to demonstrate advanced docking technology in low-Earth orbit. Initially scheduled for a docking attempt on January 7, the mission was postponed twice due to excessive drift observed during maneuvers intended to bring the satellites within 225 meters of each other.





On January 9, ISRO announced that the drift had been arrested and the spacecraft were placed on a slow drift course to facilitate their approach. The agency indicated that by January 10, the satellites are expected to reach the necessary conditions for initialization, although it has not confirmed whether the docking attempt will occur that day or be rescheduled.





The SpaDeX mission is significant as it marks India's first foray into automated space docking technology, which is crucial for future missions involving crewed spacecraft and lunar exploration. The mission is part of a broader strategy aligned with India's goal of achieving self-reliance in space technology, as emphasized by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.





In addition to SpaDeX, ISRO's ambitious plans for early 2025 include several other key missions, such as launching navigation satellites and collaborating with NASA on Earth observation projects.





Agencies







