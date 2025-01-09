



Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has recently announced substantial order wins across various sectors in both domestic and international markets. These orders, primarily secured by its Heavy Engineering arm, are valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore, marking a significant achievement for the company in the third quarter of FY25.





Recent Orders





International Orders





USA Project: L&T has secured one of its largest orders for LNG equipment for a project in the USA, reinforcing its global leadership in the heavy engineering sector.





Turkey Project: A breakthrough order was obtained for a loop reactor in a Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) Polypropylene (PP) Plant located in Turkey, showcasing L&T's advanced manufacturing capabilities in petrochemicals.





Saudi Arabia: The company received a repeat order from an oil and gas client for revamping a Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU), highlighting its reliability in complex projects.





Kuwait: An order was also secured for supplying critical components for hydrocracker reactors and high-pressure heat exchangers.





Additionally, in a major project in Kuwait, the company has won a contract for a 400kV substation.





Domestic Orders





L&T's Heavy Engineering division has received orders for three urea reactors from notable clients including Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation and Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. This brings the total number of urea reactor orders to 17 in recent years, solidifying L&T's dominance in this sector.





Additional Large Orders





In addition to the aforementioned contracts, L&T's power transmission and distribution vertical has also bagged large orders valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore. These include:





Implementation of an advanced distribution management system in West Bengal aimed at enhancing power distribution efficiency.





A key substation order in Saudi Arabia to support solar generation evacuation.





A 400 kV substation project in Kuwait.





These developments underscore L&T's robust position in the engineering and construction sectors, leveraging its technological expertise to secure significant projects both domestically and internationally.





