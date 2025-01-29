



Bangladesh's interim government is set to address concerns regarding "uneven agreements" related to its border with India during an upcoming meeting between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Indian Border Security Force (BSF). This meeting, scheduled for February 17-20, 2025, in Delhi, aims to renegotiate certain border management agreements that the Bangladeshi officials believe have disproportionately favoured India, particularly those established during Sheikh Hasina's administration from 2010 to 2023.





The Bangladeshi side intends to seek the cancellation of agreements perceived as unequal, which have led to various complications along the border.





Topics will include the installation of immigration checkpoints at inter-country railway stations, the killing of Bangladeshi nationals in border areas, and issues related to smuggling and infiltration.





Bangladesh has expressed objections to India's ongoing border fencing activities, arguing that they violate previous agreements that prohibit defence structures within 150 yards of the border. The BGB has previously intervened against these constructions, leading to heightened tensions.





The meeting will also propose initiatives like installing water treatment plants for canals carrying wastewater from India into Bangladesh.





The discussions come in the wake of increased anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh and a push for a more assertive stance on sovereignty issues. The Bangladeshi Home Adviser, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, emphasized that future negotiations would reflect a shift in tone towards addressing these longstanding grievances more robustly.





PTI







