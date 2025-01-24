



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs on January 24, 2025, during his ongoing visit to Japan. The discussions centred around enhancing bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for the youth of Assam.





Sarma emphasised the potential for Assamese youth to fill Japan's skilled labour shortages through existing bilateral programs. This initiative aims to create pathways for young professionals from Assam to contribute to Japan's workforce needs.





The Chief Minister proposed establishing a Japanese Industrial Park in Guwahati, which he described as a critical step towards fostering economic growth and providing job opportunities for the youth in Assam. This proposal is part of a broader strategy to attract Japanese companies back to the region after previous setbacks due to civil unrest.





Sarma highlighted Assam's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, suggesting that promoting tourism could serve as a significant economic driver. He mentioned various attractions in Assam, such as Kaziranga National Park and its tea gardens, which could appeal to Japanese tourists.





Following this meeting, Sarma is scheduled to engage with top industry leaders in Japan, aiming to further solidify investment opportunities and partnerships that can benefit both Assam and Japan.





This visit underscores Assam's commitment to strengthening ties with Japan while focusing on the development of its youth through international collaboration and investment.





ANI







