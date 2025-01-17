



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on January 16, 2025, to discuss the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore. This meeting is part of President Tharman's state visit to India, which aims to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors.





During their discussions, the leaders focused on cooperation in futuristic sectors such as:





Semiconductors Digitalisation Skilling Connectivity





They also explored ways to improve collaboration in industry, infrastructure, and cultural exchanges. President Tharman emphasized the potential for establishing a renewable energy corridor and a data corridor between India's GIFT City in Gujarat and Singapore, aimed at facilitating secure data exchange for financial institutions.





Building on their previous discussions in Singapore in September 2024, the two leaders held extensive talks on deepening bilateral cooperation and addressing regional and global challenges of mutual concern. This meeting reflects the continued strengthening of ties between India and Singapore, particularly in the context of India's Act East Policy.





The two countries have expanded their cooperation over the years, with key areas now including advanced manufacturing, healthcare, digitisation, sustainability, and education. Singapore remains integral to India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific strategy.





This meeting marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership that was elevated during Modi's visit to Singapore in September 2024, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.





