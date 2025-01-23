External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism regarding the future of the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He noted a "strong sense that the current administration would reciprocate our desire to take Quad further", indicating a mutual interest in deepening cooperation among the member countries—India, the United States, Japan, and Australia.





During the discussions held shortly after President Donald Trump's inauguration, Jaishankar emphasized that the U.S. is prioritizing its bilateral relationship with India and is eager to build on the existing foundation laid by previous administrations.





He highlighted that both nations share a commitment to enhancing collaboration in various domains, including economic and technological security, particularly in the context of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.





The Quad ministers collectively agreed on the importance of intensifying their agenda and collaboration to address regional challenges, particularly in light of increasing threats from unilateral actions that seek to alter the status quo in the Indo-Pacific.





This signals a robust commitment from all parties involved to work together for stability and security in the region, reinforcing their shared democratic values against external pressures.





