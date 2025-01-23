Former spiritual advisor to Donald Trump, Johnnie Moore, has expressed optimism about the future of Indian-American relations, stating, "It's going to be a golden age for Indian-American friendship!"





This statement was made during an interview where he emphasized the significance of the relationship between the United States and India, describing it as a "match made on earth".





Moore's comments come in the context of a broader sentiment among Indian Americans following Trump's re-election as the 47th president. Many prominent figures within the Indian-American community have welcomed this development, expressing their commitment to enhancing US-India ties. For instance, Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the potential for innovation and collaboration under Trump's leadership.





The relationship between India and the United States has been characterized by increasing cooperation across various sectors, including trade, defence, and technology. Recent years have seen significant advancements in diplomatic ties, with both nations working together on global issues such as counterterrorism and economic growth.





ANI







