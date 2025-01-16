



A senior official from the Bangladesh army, Lt. Gen. S M Kamr-ul-Hassan, is currently in Pakistan for high-level discussions with military leaders, including Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.





These meetings focus on enhancing bilateral collaboration and addressing regional security concerns. The discussions come at a time when Pakistan and Bangladesh are seeking to strengthen their ties, which have historically been influenced by Bangladesh's close relationship with India, Pakistan's rival.





Since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have evolved positively, marked by a notable warming of ties. High-level meetings between military officials from both countries have become more frequent, indicating a willingness to engage in dialogue and collaboration.

Both nations have recognized the importance of working together to address regional security challenges, with discussions emphasizing resilience against external influences. The political landscape in Bangladesh has shifted since Hasina's removal, potentially allowing for a more balanced approach to foreign relations, including with Pakistan.





Key points from the visit include:

The Bangladeshi official is meeting with top military leaders in Pakistan to discuss various bilateral issues, including security cooperation and regional stability.

The discussion also focused on defence collaboration. The discussions are expected to revolve around enhancing defence ties, sharing intelligence, and addressing common security challenges in the region.

There may have been talks on developing strategic partnerships that could benefit both nations in terms of defence and security policies.

This visit is notable given the historical tensions between Bangladesh and Pakistan, stemming from the 1971 Liberation War. Such high-level exchanges are rare and may signal a thawing of relations.





The backdrop of these meetings is significant; Pakistan and Bangladesh were once united as one nation until their separation in 1971 following a civil war. In recent years, particularly after Sheikh Hasina's removal from power in August 2024 due to a student-led uprising, relations between the two countries have shown signs of improvement.





During their discussions, Hassan and Munir emphasized the need for both nations to remain resilient against external influences, indicating a mutual interest in fostering stability and cooperation in the region.





