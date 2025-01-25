



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) is set to construct India's largest floating dry dock at Nhava Sheva, Mumbai, as part of a significant expansion to enhance its shipbuilding capabilities. This project is estimated to cost around ₹4.75 billion (approximately ₹5,000 crores) and aims to address the current capacity constraints faced by the shipyard.





The floating dry dock will measure 180 meters in length, 44 meters in width, and 19.5 meters in height. It is designed to accommodate various vessels, enhancing MDL's operational efficiency.





The new facility will be built at the Nhava Yard, which spans approximately 40 acres. This location offers deep water access, making it suitable for large-scale shipbuilding projects.





The floating dry dock is expected to be operational by September 2025, allowing MDL to significantly increase its production capacity and better serve both domestic and international clients.





The establishment of this floating dry dock is crucial for several reasons:





Capacity Expansion: MDL has been constrained by its existing dry docks, limiting its ability to take on new projects. The new facility will alleviate these constraints and allow for more efficient handling of larger vessels.





Investment In Infrastructure: The project represents a substantial investment in maritime infrastructure, which is vital for India's defence and commercial shipbuilding sectors.





Economic Impact: This development is expected to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the region, aligning with India's broader goals of enhancing its naval capabilities and maritime industry.





In conclusion, the construction of India's largest floating dry dock at Nhava Sheva by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd marks a significant step forward in expanding the nation's shipbuilding capacity and addressing current operational limitations.





Agencies







