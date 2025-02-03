



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claims regarding Jaishankar's visit to the United States in December 2024. Gandhi alleged that Jaishankar was sent multiple times to secure an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Donald Trump's inauguration.





Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024.



I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 3, 2025





In response, Jaishankar labelled these statements as "deliberate falsehoods" and asserted that no such invitation was discussed during his visit, which was primarily to meet with U.S. officials and chair a gathering of Indian Consuls General.





Jaishankar emphasised that it is well-known that Prime Minister Modi does not attend presidential inauguration ceremonies, as India is typically represented by Special Envoys at such events. He stated, "Rahul Gandhi's lies may be intended politically, but they damage the nation abroad," highlighting the potential negative impact of such remarks on India's international standing.





Gandhi made these comments during a session in Lok Sabha while criticizing the government's economic policies, suggesting that if India had a more robust production system, the U.S. president would personally invite Modi instead of requiring diplomatic efforts to secure an invitation.





ANI







