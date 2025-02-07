



Security forces have recently busted multiple terrorist hideouts in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, recovering arms and ammunition.





On February 5, 2025, a joint search operation by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police in Angan Pathri area of Rampur, Baramulla, led to the discovery of a hideout. The recovered cache included three AK rifles, 11 AK magazines, nine Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) grenades, two hand-grenades, and other war-like stores.





Earlier Operations





In November 2024, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district. The police recovered arms and ammunition and destroyed the hideout, preventing potential incidents and disrupting terrorist plans.





In December 2020, Baramulla Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a joint operation that resulted in the busting of a terrorist hideout between Shirpora and Naribal. The security forces recovered two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), one Chinese grenade, medicines, and incriminating documents.





