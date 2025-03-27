



On March 26, 2025, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) of India signed contracts worth approximately ₹6,900 crore with Bharat Forge Limited and TATA Advanced Systems Limited for the procurement of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) along with 327 high-mobility 6×6 gun towing vehicles.





This significant deal aims to enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army by replacing older and smaller calibre guns with modern 155mm/52 calibre systems, which are designed to improve firepower and precision on the battlefield.





The contracts were split between the two companies, with Bharat Forge receiving orders for 184 guns and TATA Advanced Systems for 123 guns. This procurement marks a notable milestone as it is the first major acquisition of towed guns from the private sector by the Indian Army, reflecting a commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The ATAGS project, initiated in 2013 by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was developed in collaboration with both firms and aims to significantly reduce dependency on foreign imports.





Officials stated that with over 65% of its components sourced domestically, dependency on foreign imports would be significantly reduced, with domestic sourcing expected to increase further. Key indigenously produced subsystems include the barrel, muzzle brake, breech mechanism, firing and recoil system, and ammunition handling mechanism.





The ATAGS artillery system boasts a strike range exceeding 48 kilometers and features advanced fire control systems, automated loading mechanisms, and enhanced recoil management. The contracts signed recently contribute to a total of ₹1.40 lakh crore in capital procurement contracts secured by the MoD in the current financial year.





During the signing ceremony, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh recognized the contributions of the project director from DRDO's Armament Research and Development Establishment in Pune, highlighting the collaborative effort behind this advancement in India's defence capabilities.





This initiative is expected not only to bolster military readiness along borders with China and Pakistan but also to generate substantial employment opportunities across various industries, potentially creating up to 20 lakh man-days of work. Overall, this procurement is seen as a critical step toward modernizing India's artillery regiments while fostering growth in the domestic defence manufacturing sector.





Agencies







