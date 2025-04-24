



Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 28 civilian lives, India has taken a series of stringent diplomatic and strategic measures against Pakistan, accusing it of cross-border terrorism linked to the attack.





In retaliation, Pakistan has announced plans to conduct a surface-to-surface missile test off its Karachi coast within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) between April 24 and 25, 2025. This missile test notification, issued shortly after India's diplomatic crackdown, has heightened regional tensions and is being closely monitored by Indian defence agencies.





India's response to the Pahalgam attack included suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari integrated checkpost on the India-Pakistan border, revoking visa exemptions for Pakistani nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, and capping the diplomatic mission strength of both countries to 30 personnel from the existing 55.





India also declared all Pakistani defence, naval, and air advisors in New Delhi as persona non grata, demanding their departure within a week, and announced the withdrawal of its military advisors from Islamabad.





The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, occurred in a tourist area considered secure, underscoring the severity of the security breach. India framed the assault as an attempt to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir following the region's recent elections and economic progress. In response, the Indian government convened an all-party meeting and held internal security strategy sessions to assess the national security posture.





Pakistan's National Security Committee held a high-level meeting to discuss the situation, with Pakistani officials warning of dire consequences in the event of any misadventure under false pretexts.





The missile test off Karachi is seen as a demonstration of Pakistan's military resolve amid escalating tensions, with increased movement of Pakistani military aircraft near the Line of Control also noted by analysts.





The diplomatic fallout has also impacted economic sentiments, with the Pakistan Stock Exchange plunging over 2% following India's diplomatic measures. Indian markets showed limited immediate reaction but remain vigilant to potential escalations.





Pakistan's planned missile test off Karachi coast is a direct response to India's diplomatic sanctions following the Pahalgam terror attack, marking a significant escalation in the already strained India-Pakistan relations. Both nations remain on high alert as the situation develops, with the potential for further diplomatic and military repercussions.





