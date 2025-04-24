



The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in coordination with the Chhattisgarh police and other security agencies, has launched the largest anti-Naxal operation of 2025, targeting the strongholds of Maoist insurgents along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.





This high-stakes offensive, which began on Monday and has extended beyond 60 hours, involves the deployment of nearly 5,000 troops, including elite units such as the 210th battalion of the CRPF's CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), the Chhattisgarh police’s Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), regular CRPF units, and the Telangana Police.





The operation is primarily focused on neutralising Hidma, the most-wanted Maoist commander and leader of the PLGA battalion no. 1, who was reportedly sighted in a fortified bunker in the Karregutta Hills of Mulugu district, Telangana, near the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.





The offensive is marked by intense and ongoing firefights, with security forces and Maoists exchanging fire up to Thursday forenoon, and the operation is expected to continue. By Thursday morning, three female Maoists had been killed and an equal number of weapons recovered. The area remains hazardous, with many improvised explosive devices (IEDs) reportedly present, posing further challenges to the advancing forces.





This operation stands out not only for its scale but also for its technological sophistication. The security forces have deployed four helicopters and two drone squadrons—each comprising 20 UAVs—alongside satellite imagery and mapping support from the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) to track and corner Hidma and his squad. The operation is being closely monitored by CRPF Director General G P Singh from command centers in Raipur and Jagdalpur since April 21.





The offensive is a critical component of the Union government’s declared strategy to eradicate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) from India by March 2026. Chhattisgarh and its border regions are considered the last bastions of Naxal influence, making this operation particularly significant in the broader campaign against Maoist insurgency.





Over recent years, the CRPF has strengthened its presence in these core LWE-affected areas by establishing numerous Forward Operating Bases (FOBs), and the current operation reflects the intensified efforts to dismantle Maoist networks before their annual Tactical Counter-Offensive Campaign (TCOC).





The ongoing operation in Chhattisgarh represents the most extensive and technologically advanced anti-Naxal initiative of 2025, underlining the government’s commitment to eliminate the Maoist threat and restore stability to the region.





PTI







