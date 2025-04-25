



The massacre of at least 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, marks a significant rupture in the fragile peace that the Indian government has sought to project in the region since revoking its semi-autonomous status in 2019.





The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front—a militant group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba—was carried out in the Baisaran Valley, a scenic, remote meadow accessible only by foot or horseback. The assailants targeted tourists at close range, reportedly singling out victims based on religion and accusing them of supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government before opening fire.





This atrocity is the deadliest attack on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir in years, shattering the perception of improved security that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has highlighted as a major achievement since the abrogation of Article 370.





The incident occurred as India was hosting high-level international visitors, underscoring the region’s persistent volatility and sending a stark message to the global community that the Kashmir conflict remains unresolved.





The attack has triggered a severe diplomatic crisis between India and Pakistan. India swiftly downgraded diplomatic ties, suspended participation in a crucial water-sharing treaty, and closed a key border crossing, accusing Pakistan of supporting the militant groups responsible—a charge Islamabad denies.





The rhetoric from both sides has intensified, with Pakistan’s army chief recently reiterating Kashmir as the country’s “jugular vein,” inflaming nationalist sentiments and historical grievances.





Domestically, the massacre has undermined the BJP’s narrative of muscular security and development. Modi’s government, which has promoted tourism as a symbol of normalcy, now faces immense pressure to deliver a forceful response. Security has been ramped up across the region, schools have closed, and a large-scale manhunt is underway for the perpetrators. The attack has also reignited fears of religious polarization, as survivors recounted being targeted for their perceived political and religious affiliations.





The broader impact is profound: the attack has dealt a blow to Kashmir’s burgeoning tourism economy, instilled fear among potential visitors, and reawakened anxieties among local residents who had begun to hope for lasting peace. The incident is widely seen as a watershed moment, with analysts warning that Modi’s response will shape not only the security environment in Kashmir but also the national political narrative and India’s international standing.





The Pahalgam massacre has exposed the enduring fragility of peace in Kashmir. It challenges the Indian government’s claims of stability, risks escalating military tensions with Pakistan, and threatens to deepen communal divides within India.





Whether Kashmir’s peace can survive this crisis will depend on the government’s ability to balance a robust security response with efforts to address the underlying political and social grievances that continue to fuel violence in the region.







