



A joint team comprising members of the Indian and Nepali Armies achieved a remarkable feat by successfully summiting Mt Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak, on Monday. This ascent, part of the Joint Indo-Nepal Army Mountaineering Expedition, underscores the spirit of cooperation and camaraderie between the two neighbouring nations.





The expedition was logistically supported by Seven Summit Treks, who confirmed that the climbers reached the summit of the 8,586-meter mountain located in Eastern Nepal.





The Indian contingent was led by Sarfraz Singh and included Tsering Dorjey, Tarun Singh Sindhu, Sanjay Kumar, and Satish Singh. The Nepali Army was represented by Prashant Khadka, Janak Saud, Nabin Tarami Magar, and Amar Bahadur Karki. Their effort was further bolstered by eight highly skilled Sherpa climbers: Gyalu Sherpa, Lakpa Temba Sherpa, Pasang Dawa Sherpa, Pasang Dukpa Sherpa, Ang Kami Sherpa, Ngima Sherpa, Pasang Phurba Sherpa, and Lakpa Thindu Sherpa, whose expertise was instrumental in the success of the mission.





The Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (IHQ of the MoD) celebrated this achievement by sharing summit photographs and highlighting the event as a significant milestone in both military mountaineering and the enduring friendship between India and Nepal. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the IHQ of the MoD lauded the courage and teamwork displayed by the joint expedition, led by Colonel Sarfraz Singh and Captain Prashant Khadka, calling it a proud moment in the history of military cooperation and adventure.





Mt Kanchenjunga, straddling the Nepal-India border, is renowned not only for its towering height but also for its technical climbing challenges, making this successful ascent a testament to the skill and determination of the team.





The mountain is situated 128 kilometers east of Mount Everest, with its western portion in Nepal and the eastern side in the Indian state of Sikkim. The name Kanchenjunga, or Kangchenzonga, translates to "The Five Treasures of the Great Snow," referencing its five prominent peaks: Kanchenjunga Main (8,586m), Yalongkang (8,505m), Kanchenjunga West (8,420m), and the Twin Peaks (both 8,476m).





Unlike many other Himalayan peaks, Kanchenjunga’s massif runs north to south, where the Kanchenjunga Glacier feeds into the Tamur River, a tributary of the Koshi. The mountain’s allure has captivated climbers for over a century, with serious consideration for its ascent dating back to 1882, though the first attempts were not made until 1905.





The recent joint summit by the Indian and Nepali Armies not only adds a new chapter to the mountain’s storied history but also reinforces the enduring partnership and shared spirit of adventure between the two countries.





Based On ANI Report







