



India’s Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, delivered a forceful message during a global outreach event in Tokyo, underscoring that “the new normal is very clear—zero tolerance on terrorism”. This statement came in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists.





Ambassador George highlighted that the attack was perpetrated by terrorists who crossed the border from Pakistan, targeting a region where peace and normalcy had been returning, with flourishing business, tourism, and educational activities.





In his address, Ambassador George detailed India’s response: after giving Pakistan an opportunity to act against the perpetrators and seeing no action, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. This operation involved precision strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), aiming to punish those responsible for the attack. He emphasized that this decisive military action set a new benchmark in India’s counterterrorism policy.





Ambassador George cited three key points from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent speech:





Any terror attack on India will receive a fitting and timely response, determined solely by India.





India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail and will strike decisively at terrorist hideouts, even those shielded by the threat of nuclear escalation.





There will be no distinction between governments that sponsor terrorism, the masterminds, and the terrorists themselves; all will be held equally accountable.





The event was attended by diplomats and ambassadors from countries including Saudi Arabia, Liberia, Micronesia, Singapore, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Colombia, Brazil, and Australia, among others. The all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, used the occasion to project India’s national consensus and unwavering resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms.





During the visit, the Indian delegation also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and other senior Japanese officials. Japanese leaders reaffirmed their support for India’s efforts against terrorism, reflecting the strong alignment between the two countries on this critical issue.





The delegation’s outreach in Japan is part of a broader diplomatic campaign, with multiple Indian parliamentary teams visiting over 30 countries to brief international partners about Operation Sindoor and reinforce India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. This campaign aims to expose Pakistan’s role in sponsoring cross-border terrorism and to build global consensus for decisive action against terror networks.





Ambassador Sibi George’s remarks in Tokyo reflect India’s sharpened and resolute policy: any act of terrorism against India will be met with uncompromising and proportionate action, and the international community is being actively engaged to support this “new normal” of zero tolerance.



