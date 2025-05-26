



Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced significant security and infrastructure developments in the terror-affected Billawar region of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. In response to a recent spike in terror incidents, two army brigades have been deployed—one stationed at Sarthal and another newly set up in Rampur township.





This move infra development is aimed at ensuring round-the-clock military surveillance and strengthening coordination between the armed forces and the civil administration. The brigadier and the district magistrate will maintain continuous liaison to ensure effective monitoring and swift response to any security challenges.





A major breakthrough has also been achieved with the establishment of a mobile network in remote areas, particularly those beyond Lowang in the Bani region, which had been deprived of connectivity since independence. The first mobile phone call was made on Friday evening following the installation of a new mobile tower. This connectivity not only benefits local residents and students by easing communication but also enables the armed forces to maintain real-time surveillance, thereby enhancing overall security in these far-flung areas.





In addition to security measures, longstanding infrastructure demands are being addressed. The long-pending widening of the Dhar Road, which connects Samba and Udhampur districts, has been expedited with support from the home and defence ministries.





The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will soon hand over this road to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for expansion, a move expected to boost both security and regional development, especially in the context of recent India-Pakistan tensions.





Addressing basic amenities, Singh noted that the acute shortage of drinking water in the region has been tackled through the approval of 55 Jal Jiwan Mission (JJM) schemes, with nearly 70 percent of the work completed at a cost of ₹131.55 crore. This has ensured drinking water supply to 14,875 households. Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, an additional 1,250 households in Billawar town will soon benefit from improved water supply at a cost of ₹11.03 crore.





These comprehensive measures—spanning security, connectivity, and essential services—have instilled a renewed sense of confidence and safety among the local population. Singh also proposed the creation of a Master Plan for the Sukrala Mata temple, envisioning the region as a potential tourist destination akin to Mussoorie, which could further drive local economic growth.





Based On A PTI Report





