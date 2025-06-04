



An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, arrived in Washington, DC on June 3, 2025, as part of a significant diplomatic outreach following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.





The delegation was received by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, marking the last leg of an extensive international tour that previously included visits to Belgium, Brazil, Panama, Guyana, and Colombia.





Composition And Purpose





The delegation reflects India's inclusive and vibrant democratic character, comprising Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum. Key members include Sarfaraz Ahmad (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), and former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Their unified presence underscores a national consensus on combating terrorism and projecting India's zero-tolerance policy against it.





Diplomatic Engagements In The US





During their stay in Washington, the delegation has a packed agenda, including meetings with influential US government officials, senators, congressmen, and key Congressional committees. They will also engage with prominent think tanks, media outlets, and public forums such as the National Press Club. Shashi Tharoor has been scheduled for multiple interviews with American broadcasters and podcasters, aiming to ensure India's perspective is heard in the crowded US media landscape.





Strategic Messaging And Objectives





The primary focus of the delegation is to highlight Pakistan's links to terrorism and reinforce India's stance of zero tolerance towards such activities. Tharoor acknowledged the challenge of gaining attention in the US media but expressed confidence that India's message would resonate with those concerned about South Asia and the global fight against terrorism. The delegation seeks to leverage its meetings to influence public opinion and policymaking circles in Washington, emphasizing India's commitment to development over conflict and its preference for peace, provided there is no provocation from across the border.





Context: India-Pakistan Diplomatic Face-off





The timing of the visit is notable, as a Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is also in the US, aiming to present Islamabad's narrative to American lawmakers. This overlap is expected to increase interest in South Asian affairs among US policymakers and the media, creating a dynamic environment for both delegations to advocate their respective positions. Tharoor pointed out that while Pakistan's outreach is focused on a few key capitals, India's delegation has engaged with a broader set of countries, reflecting a more extensive diplomatic effort.





Broader Significance





The US remains a critical partner for India in various domains, including defence, intelligence sharing, trade, and multilateral forums such as the QUAD and G20. The delegation's visit is part of a broader strategy to strengthen bilateral ties and ensure continued support for India's security concerns, especially in the wake of recent terror incidents.





Conclusion





The all-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor represents a unified Indian front in the international arena, aiming to consolidate global support against terrorism and reinforce India's diplomatic and strategic interests in the US and beyond. Their engagements in Washington are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping perceptions and policy decisions regarding South Asia, particularly in the context of ongoing tensions with Pakistan.





Based On ANI Report







