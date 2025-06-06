



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has made a provocative declaration, labelling the 1972 Simla Agreement as a “dead document” and asserting that the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan has reverted to being merely a ceasefire line, as per the United Nations’ 1948 designation.





This statement marks a significant departure from the long-standing bilateral framework that has governed relations between the two countries for over five decades.





Asif’s remarks, delivered during a televised interview, reflect Islamabad’s growing frustration with the current state of India-Pakistan relations. He stated, “The Simla Agreement is now a dead document. We are back to the 1948 position, when the United Nations declared the LoC a ceasefire line following the ceasefire and resolutions.”





He further argued that, moving forward, disputes with India—particularly over Kashmir—would be handled through multilateral or international mechanisms rather than bilateral talks. Asif also questioned the status of other agreements, such as the Indus Waters Treaty, suggesting their relevance is now in doubt.





This escalation in rhetoric follows a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which several Indian tourists were killed. India attributed the attack to Pakistan-based terror outfits. In response, Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes across the LoC, targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan retaliated with attempted attacks on Indian military bases, but hostilities ceased after military-level talks between the two sides.





Asif’s statement is not an isolated incident; it is part of a pattern of increasing Pakistani discomfort with the Simla Agreement, especially since India’s 2019 abrogation of Article 370, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Since then, Pakistan has repeatedly raised the Kashmir issue in international forums, challenging India’s insistence that the matter is strictly internal and bilateral.





Despite the strong language, it is important to note that, as of now, there has been no formal move by the Pakistani government to officially abrogate the Simla Agreement. Senior officials have clarified that Asif’s remarks represent his personal analysis, not an official state decision, though the option of suspending bilateral treaties remains on the table.





Khawaja Asif’s declaration signals a potential shift in Pakistan’s approach to its disputes with India, especially regarding Kashmir. By calling the Simla Agreement “dead” and advocating for internationalisation of the issue, Pakistan is challenging the bilateral framework that has defined Indo-Pak relations since 1972. This development, set against the backdrop of recent violence and military exchanges, underscores the volatility and unpredictability currently characterising the region.





