Surviving terrorists looking at the rubble of a destroyed building functioning as terror training camp targeted by IAF missile strikes at LeT headquarters in Muridke town of Pakistan on May 7



In the first year of Narendra Modi’s third term as Prime Ministe r, India’s defence landscape underwent significant transformation, marked most notably by the success of Operation Sindoor and a series of reforms and capability enhancements that have elevated the country’s military posture.





Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, was India’s decisive response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The operation involved precision missile and air strikes on nine militant camps and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, targeting infrastructure linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.





Lasting just over 20 minutes, the operation was characterised by its speed, accuracy, and the extensive use of indigenous weaponry—most notably BrahMos missiles and Astra air-to-air missiles. These strikes not only neutralised over 170 terrorists but also demonstrated India’s ability to bypass sophisticated Chinese-supplied air defence systems deployed by Pakistan, underscoring a new level of tactical prowess and strategic autonomy.





Pakistan’s attempted retaliation, involving drones and missiles, was largely foiled by India’s robust air defence systems like the S-400 and the alertness of Indian forces. The operation was widely praised for its restraint and precision, sending a clear message of deterrence without escalating into a broader conflict. International observers noted the maturity and responsibility displayed by India, which enhanced the country’s global standing and reinforced its image as a strategically assertive, self-reliant nation.





A parallel highlight of the year was the disengagement of Indian and Chinese armies from the last two flashpoints—Depsang and Demchok—in eastern Ladakh. This agreement, reached in October 2024, ended a two-year impasse and restored Indian access to its patrolling points, significantly reducing border tensions that had persisted since May 2020.





The disengagement process was meticulously verified and marked a breakthrough in bilateral negotiations, allowing both sides to resume patrolling as per longstanding practices. This development not only stabilized the border but also enabled India to focus on broader defence modernisation.





The year saw the signing of several high-value defence contracts, including:





₹63,000 crore for 26 Rafale Marine aircraft from France for the Navy ₹62,700 crore with HAL for 156 Prachand light combat helicopters for the Army and Air Force ₹13,500 crore for 12 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets ₹7,629 crore for 100 K9 Vajra-T self-propelled guns ₹7,000 crore for 307 indigenous artillery guns





These acquisitions were complemented by the induction of advanced systems, such as the Akashteer air defence control and reporting system, which played a pivotal role in neutralizing Pakistani aerial attacks during the May 7-10 confrontation. The Indian Navy also commissioned its second indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Arighaat, and inducted new warships and submarines, underscoring the country’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





India initiated long-awaited reforms, most notably the Theaterisation drive, aimed at boosting jointness, command efficiency, and operational synergy among the armed forces. The government notified the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act, 2023, and outlined plans to set up joint services commands for integrated application of force. Additionally, the year was declared the “year of reforms,” with a focus on indigenous capability building, simplified acquisition procedures, and new domains like cyber and space.





Border infrastructure also received a major boost, with the launch of the Shinku La tunnel project in Ladakh, set to provide all-weather connectivity from Manali to Leh and become the world’s highest tunnel upon completion. This is expected to significantly enhance logistics and socio-economic development in the region.





India fast-tracked the development of its indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), opening the project to competitive participation from both public and private sector firms. The year also saw the successful launch of the K-4 missile from INS Arighaat and the unveiling of a locally produced laser weapon capable of neutralizing drones, along with the testing of a long-range hypersonic missile.





The first year of Modi 3.0 has been marked by a robust push for defence modernization, self-reliance, and strategic assertiveness. Operation Sindoor stands out as the crowning achievement, symbolizing India’s ability to conduct high-precision, indigenous military operations with global approval. Alongside breakthroughs on the China border, major acquisitions, reforms, and indigenous innovation, these developments collectively signal a new era in India’s defence and security paradigm.





