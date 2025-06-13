



Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh presided over the closing ceremony of the India-Mongolia joint military exercise, Nomadic Elephant, held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on June 13, 2025. The event was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Brigadier General Baatar Baljid, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Mongolia; Atul M. Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia; and Lieutenant General Puspendra Singh, Director General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement.





During the ceremony, Defence Secretary Singh commended the professionalism and dedication of both Indian and Mongolian troops, emphasising that the exercise stands as a symbol of the deepening defence cooperation between the two nations and their shared commitment to regional peace and stability.





Exercise Nomadic Elephant, now in its 17th edition, is an annual bilateral military exercise conducted alternately in India and Mongolia. This year’s exercise took place from May 31 to June 13 in Ulaanbaatar. The previous edition was held in Umroi, Meghalaya, India, in July 2024. The Indian Army contingent, primarily composed of 45 personnel from a battalion of the Arunachal Scouts, participated alongside a Mongolian contingent comprising 150 Special Forces personnel.





The main objective of the exercise was to enhance interoperability between the Indian and Mongolian armed forces, particularly in conducting joint task force operations in semi-conventional scenarios within semi-urban and mountainous terrain, under the framework of a United Nations mandate.





The exercise focused on platoon-level field training, with activities including endurance training, reflex shooting, room intervention, small team tactics, and rock craft training. Notably, this edition also incorporated elements of cyber warfare, reflecting the evolving nature of modern military operations.





Throughout the exercise, troops from both countries engaged in mutual learning, sharing operational experiences and best practices. This collaborative approach not only improved tactical skills but also fostered greater understanding and trust between the two militaries.





Exercise Nomadic Elephant underscores the enduring friendship and robust defence partnership between India and Mongolia. It serves as a cornerstone for regional cooperation, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to peace, security, and cultural understanding in the region. The successful completion of this exercise sets the stage for continued professional engagement and deeper defence collaboration in the years ahead.





