



Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) made a significant stride in strengthening India’s defence manufacturing base by transferring the technologies of nine advanced defence systems to ten industry partners from both public and private sectors.





The event was held at the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory situated in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, and was attended by Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, along with other senior officials and industry representatives.





This transfer aligns with the government’s vision to foster a robust defence industrial ecosystem, encouraging active participation from both public and private players. The nine systems whose technologies were transferred are pivotal for various operational and logistical needs of the Indian armed forces, and their production by Indian industry partners is expected to boost indigenous defence capabilities.





The list of systems and their respective industry partners is as follows:





Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicle (Tracked) MK-II: Technology transferred to Bharat Electronics Limited.





Mounted Gun System: Technology transferred to Bharat Forge Limited.





Anti-Terrorist Vehicle – Tracked Version: Technology transferred to Metaltech Motor Bodies Private Limited.





Full Trailer of 70t Tank Transporter for Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun MK-1A: Technology transferred to BEML Limited, Tata International Vehicle Applications, SDR Auto Private Limited, and John Galt International.





Expandable Mobile Shelter: Technology transferred to Bharat Electronics Limited.





Vajra-Riot Control Vehicle: Technology transferred to TATA Advanced Systems Limited.





Unit Maintenance Vehicle For MBT Arjun: Technology transferred to BEML Limited.





Unit Repair Vehicle for MBT Arjun: Technology transferred to BEML Limited.





Multi-Purpose Decontamination System: Technology transferred to Dass Hitachi Limited and Goma Engineering Private Limited.





In addition to these transfers, VRDE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with COEP Technological University, Pune, to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies and emerging areas, further strengthening the research and innovation ecosystem in defence technology.





During the ceremony, Dr. Samir V Kamat praised the exceptional performance of indigenous systems, particularly highlighting their role during Operation Sindoor, and urged the industry to plan for surge capacity to meet future demands. He also commended VRDE for its ongoing efforts in delivering high-end technological solutions for land systems and weapon platforms.





This initiative marks a major step in the indigenization of defence manufacturing, ensuring that advanced technologies are now in the hands of capable Indian industry partners, thereby reinforcing national security and self-reliance in defence production.





Agencies







