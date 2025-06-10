



In response to the evolving security dynamics in the region and lessons learned from Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to significantly enhance its surveillance and force projection capabilities through the acquisition of advanced Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft and additional mid-air refuelers.





The Ministry of Defence is poised to approve the procurement of six more Embraer aircraft from Brazil, which will be converted into AEW&C platforms equipped with DRDO-developed Netra Mark 1A Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars. This move is aimed at plugging critical capability gaps and strengthening India’s conventional deterrence posture.





The Netra Mk1A represents an advanced iteration of the existing indigenous AEW&C system, offering improved radar coverage, upgraded mission suites, and enhanced electronic intelligence capabilities.





These aircraft, based on the EMB-145 platform, will be modified domestically by the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) under DRDO, leveraging new gallium nitride-based transmit/receive modules and software enhancements.





This upgrade will nearly triple the IAF’s AEW&C fleet, which is crucial for monitoring enemy territory up to 350 km away, providing early warning of aerial threats, and coordinating air operations—capabilities that proved vital during high-stakes scenarios such as the 2019 Balakot airstrike and the recent Operation Sindoor.





The urgency for these acquisitions stems from the robust surveillance and electronic warfare assets possessed by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which currently operates a mix of eight SAAB-2000 Erieye AEW&C aircraft, four Chinese ZDK-03 platforms, and three Dassault Falcon DA-20 jets for electronic warfare.





Notably, during Operation Sindoor, India demonstrated its air defence prowess by shooting down a Pakistani SAAB-2000 Erieye AEW&C aircraft using the S-400 air defence system at a distance of 314 km. The IAF’s expanded AEW&C fleet will address the numerical and technological edge currently held by regional adversaries.





Parallel to the AEW&C expansion, India is also bolstering its aerial refuelling capabilities. The government has approved the wet lease of one KC-135 mid-air refueler from US-based Metrea and initiated the procurement of six additional refuelers via a global Request for Proposal (RFP).





These assets will supplement the existing fleet of six Russian IL-78M refuelers, ensuring extended operational endurance for both fighter and support aircraft, thus enhancing India’s ability to sustain air operations over extended periods and distances.





The strategic imperative for these upgrades was underscored during Operation Sindoor, which followed the terror attacks at Pahalgam. Between May 7 and May 10, 2025, Indian forces executed precision strikes on nine terror camps and 13 Pakistani airbases and military installations, with Indian drones reportedly targeting locations deep within Pakistan.





The operation also allowed India to recover and study advanced Chinese and Turkish weapon systems, such as the PL-15 air-to-air missile, Fatah rockets, and the YIHA drone. Indian technical experts are now uniquely positioned to analyse the real-world performance of Chinese platforms like the J-10 and JF-17 fighters, HQ-9 air defence systems, and SH-15 howitzers, as well as their own Rafale fighters, providing India with invaluable operational data unavailable to any other country.





Post-operation assessments indicate that while India achieved significant tactical and strategic objectives, the threat of mass-casualty attacks from Pakistan-based jihadist groups remains. With Pakistan expected to further enhance its capabilities through Chinese and Turkish military support—including submarines, frigates, drones, and upgraded aircraft—India’s rapid modernization and force multiplication efforts are deemed essential to maintain a credible deterrent and ensure national security.





The acquisition of six additional Netra MK-1A AEW&C aircraft and mid-air refuelers represents a decisive step in fortifying India’s air defence and surveillance architecture. These measures, coupled with the unique operational insights gained during Operation Sindoor, position the IAF to better counter emerging threats and assert air superiority in the region.





Agencies







