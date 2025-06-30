



As Pakistan prepares to assume the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in July 2025, India is implementing a comprehensive strategy to counter any attempts by Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir issue or portray itself as a victim on the global stage.





According to sources familiar with the matter, India anticipates that Pakistan will use its UNSC presidency to push narratives around Kashmir and terrorism, especially through open debates and meetings involving the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).





In response, India’s approach focuses on projecting its own achievements and addressing the challenges posed by cross-border terrorism.





Key components of India’s counter-strategy include:





Showcasing Economic Strength and Investment Appeal: India plans to highlight its robust economic growth and its emergence as a preferred global investment destination. This narrative will be supported by events and presentations at the UN, aiming to attract international attention to India’s economic success and reforms.





Emphasising Progress On Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): India will underline its significant progress on the UN SDGs, having entered the top 100 countries in the SDG Index for the first time, ranking 99th out of 167 nations with a score of 67 in 2025. This achievement demonstrates India’s commitment to sustainable development and its growing influence in global development discourse.





Highlighting The Human Cost of Terrorism: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to the US for the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting, will inaugurate a photo exhibition at the United Nations Headquarters in New York titled “The Human Cost of Terrorism.” This exhibition is designed to draw international attention to the devastating impact of terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism, and reinforce India’s longstanding concerns about Pakistan’s role in harbouring UN-proscribed terrorists.





Active Participation In UNSC Debates: India will participate in the UNSC open debate on July 22, which focuses on the maintenance of international peace and security, multilateralism, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. India will use this platform to articulate its positions and counter any attempts to misrepresent its policies or internal matters.





Engagement On SDGs and Economic Growth: Suman Bery, vice chairperson of Niti Aayog, is expected to travel to New York to participate in UN programs that showcase India’s economic growth story and its progress on the SDGs, further reinforcing India’s positive global image.





Coordinated Diplomatic Efforts: While India is not currently a UNSC member, it is expected to work closely with its strategic partners, particularly among the P5 and non-permanent members, to ensure that any Pakistan-led initiatives or narratives do not gain traction without broader support. The checks and balances within the UNSC, including the veto power of permanent members, make it unlikely that Pakistan will be able to push through any sweeping motions against India.





India’s multi-pronged strategy is thus designed to not only counter any negative narratives but also to proactively promote its own achievements and contributions to global peace, development, and counter-terrorism efforts. This approach aims to ensure that the international community’s focus remains on India’s positive trajectory and the real challenges posed by terrorism in the region.





Based On A PTI Report







