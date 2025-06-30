



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), through its U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru, is advancing the development of a compact, integrated avionics system known as the Integrated Avionics Package (IAP). This system is designed to serve as the “brain” of a satellite by consolidating multiple critical satellite operations—such as telemetry, communication, positioning, data handling, and on-board computing—into a single, unified module.





Purpose And Advantages





The IAP replaces several discrete units traditionally used in satellites with one integrated module, leading to significant reductions in weight, space, and power consumption—all crucial for enhancing satellite efficiency and performance.





By streamlining these core functions, the IAP is expected to make future satellites lighter, more efficient, and potentially easier to launch.





Industry Collaboration





ISRO is actively seeking industry partners to assist in the design, development, and testing of a specialised ground test system for the IAP.





The agency has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI), inviting proposals from companies capable of building a testbed that can simulate the various space conditions and interfaces the IAP will face in orbit.





The ground test system must be compatible with satellite platforms up to the I-1K class and support different IAP configurations during both development and evaluation phases.





Selected industry partners will be responsible for the end-to-end process: from the development and integration of the test system to comprehensive validation of the IAP on the ground.





Technical Details





The IAP is envisioned to fit within a 220mm x 220mm x 60mm volume and weigh less than 4 kg.





It integrates several subsystems, including:





On-Board Computer (OBC) Baseband Data Handling (BDH) Solid State Recorder (SSR) Satellite Positioning System (SPS) Telemetry and Telecommand System (TTC) Payload Data Transmitter RF Chain





The package comprises multiple printed circuit boards (PCBs) for RF & data handling, processing, avionics interfaces, and power management.





The RF/data handling card supports up to 10 RF channels across a frequency range of 600 MHz to 12 GHz, with programmable modulation schemes and high-speed data rates up to 12.5 Gbps.





Strategic Importance





This project is a cornerstone of ISRO’s five-year plan to scale up satellite production, requiring mass fabrication of electronic subsystems for rapid integration. As of December 31, 2024, India operates 22 satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and 31 in Geo-synchronous Orbit (GEO), with active deep space missions such as Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Aditya L-1.





In 2024, ISRO conducted 261 launches, achieving a success rate of over 97%, underscoring the need for robust, efficient, and scalable satellite technologies.





Proposals will be evaluated based on experience, technical understanding, methodology, infrastructure, skilled workforce, and financial capability.





ISRO’s push for the IAP and its collaborative approach with industry partners reflects its commitment to innovation, efficiency, and the rapid expansion of India’s satellite capabilities in the coming years.





