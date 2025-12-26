



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has forged a strategic partnership with Astra Microwave Products Limited (AMPL) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).





This collaboration, signed on 24 December 2025, targets the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced electronic systems for defence and aerospace sectors.





The MoU exchange took place between BEL's Director (Marketing) Suresh Kumar KV and AMPL's Joint Managing Director MV Reddy, witnessed by BEL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain alongside senior officials from both entities.





The partnership emphasises critical domains including electronic warfare, radar systems, and satellite technologies, aiming to bolster India's indigenous capabilities in defence electronics production.





BEL brings extensive expertise in defence and strategic electronics, encompassing radars, weapon systems, communication networks, and electronic warfare solutions.





Headquartered in Hyderabad, AMPL specialises in electronic system design and manufacturing, particularly RF and microwave technologies tailored for defence and space programmes.





This alliance leverages complementary strengths to foster self-reliance, reducing dependence on imports and enhancing technological sovereignty in high-priority national defence areas.





In parallel developments within India's defence ecosystem, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) commemorated its 86th Foundation Day on 23 December 2025 at the New HMA Campus in Bangalore.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director Dr D K Sunil addressed the gathering, underscoring the company's transformation through IT, artificial intelligence integration, operational excellence, and capacity expansion.





Sunil also announced plans for a dedicated R&D centre focused on space technologies, reinforcing HAL's commitment to indigenisation and innovation across aerospace domains.





These milestones—BEL's technological pact with AMPL and HAL's reaffirmation of global ambitions—signal robust momentum in India's pursuit of defence self-reliance and international competitiveness.





