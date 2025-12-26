



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, convened on 26 December 2025 to deliberate on pivotal indigenous defence procurements aimed at bolstering India's military capabilities.





This year-end meeting underscored the government's commitment to self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat, focusing on fast-track approvals for critical systems amid evolving regional threats. While outcomes remain pending as of late evening, expectations centred on clearances for air defence enhancements, drone augmentations, and missile integrations across the armed forces.





A cornerstone proposal involved a homegrown Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) tailored for safeguarding the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) against aerial incursions. This DRDO-led initiative integrates Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM) for mid-range interception up to 30 km, Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) for innermost perimeter defence, and directed-energy weapons for countering drones and low-flying threats.





Supported by a networked command-and-control architecture fusing radars, satellites, and real-time data links, the system promises automated responses, rejecting foreign alternatives like the US NASAMS in favour of indigenous components.





The Indian Army pushed for approximately 850 loitering munitions, or kamikaze drones, to amplify precision strike and surveillance options following their proven efficacy in Operation Sindoor. These indigenous platforms, procured via fast-track procedures from domestic manufacturers, enable prolonged loitering over targets, minimising collateral damage through operator-controlled engagements.





Complementing existing Nagastra-1 units, this acquisition addresses urgent needs for unmanned warfare, with launchers included to expedite field deployment.





For the Indian Navy, discussions highlighted procurement of Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM), potentially encompassing the Vertically-Launched Short-Range SAM (VL-SRSAM) or similar indigenous variants, to shield warships from airborne threats. Recent flight tests off Odisha demonstrated high-accuracy intercepts using RF seekers, paving the way for integration aboard vessels like the Next Generation Missile Vessels under construction at Cochin Shipyard. This move aligns with ongoing replacements for legacy systems like Barak 1, enhancing fleet survivability in contested maritime domains.





Leasing two MQ-9B Sea Guardian High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) drones from the United States for a three-year period emerged as another key agenda item, bridging gaps until the delivery of 31 purchased units slated from 2028.





These platforms, previously leased post-Galwan clashes, offer extended intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike endurance over mountains and seas, with planned in-country maintenance to foster local MRO capabilities. The short-term lease ensures operational continuity amid heightened border vigilance.





The Indian Air Force anticipates approvals for a substantial order of ASTRA MK-2 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, boasting a 200+ km engagement envelope, alongside a batch of Meteor missiles. ASTRA MK-2, with its active radar seeker and low-altitude performance optimisations, equips fighters like the Rafale and TEJAS for head-on pursuits up to 90 km and tail-chase modes to 60 km. Meteor's ramjet propulsion grants superior no-escape zones, proven in recent operations, fortifying IAF's air superiority against adversaries.





Additionally, the Army proposed indigenously overhauling 200 T-90 Bhishma tanks via a defence public sector undertaking, building on existing capacities at facilities like the 505 Army Base Workshop.





This involves meticulous disassembly, refurbishment of over 200 assemblies, and upgrades to firepower, mobility, and protection, sustaining the tank fleet's readiness. Annual overhaul targets of 50 units demonstrate scalable indigenous expertise, complementing new inductions expected by 2027-28.





These procurements reflect a strategic pivot towards rapid indigenisation, with fast-track mechanisms ensuring swift inductions to counter operational voids. Lessons from Operation Sindoor and border tensions have accelerated priorities in drones, missiles, and layered defences. Successful clearances would propel defence manufacturing, create jobs, and diminish import reliance, aligning with national security imperatives.





Based On ANI Report







