



The Mahasagar Simulator Lab was inaugurated at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) by Praveer Ranjan, Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), marking a significant advancement in India’s maritime security training and operational capacity.





The ceremony took place on Thursday during the university’s flagship event, Samundra Rakshan 2.0, and was witnessed by RRU Vice Chancellor Prof Bimal N. Patel along with several dignitaries.





This cutting-edge facility is specifically designed to offer realistic and immersive training environments that replicate various maritime scenarios.





Trainees can engage in exercises involving interdiction, navigation, high-intensity hot pursuits, search and rescue operations, law enforcement activities at sea, and responses to marine environmental emergencies, among others.





By simulating these critical maritime operations, the lab aims to enhance the readiness and skill sets of personnel involved in safeguarding coastal and port infrastructure.





The Mahasagar Simulator Lab will serve a broad range of users, including Indian maritime forces, law enforcement agencies specialising in maritime security, professionals working in the field of Law of the Sea, as well as experts from partner countries.





This makes it a vital tool for enhancing both national and international maritime collaboration and capacity-building.





During his address, DG Praveer Ranjan highlighted the growing importance of leveraging technology to strengthen maritime security frameworks across India. He pointed out the new role assigned to CISF as a Recognized Security Organisation, which underscores the responsibility to develop and implement unified port security systems nationwide.





This elevation in CISF's mandate signals a strategic shift towards integrated, technology-enabled maritime defence and surveillance.





Ranjan emphasised the necessity of establishing a single national template for port security protocols to streamline and standardise procedures across the country’s diverse and sprawling port infrastructure. He advocated for institutionalising structured training regimes and certification courses, such as the recently introduced five-day Port Security Assistant course.





These initiatives are aimed at fostering uniformity, professionalism, and enhanced operational preparedness across all maritime security agencies.





The event also facilitated a convergence of senior officials and specialists from multiple maritime and security organisations, including the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, CISF, the Border Security Force, and marine police units from all 13 coastal states and union territories. This broad assembly of stakeholders underscores the collaborative approach India is adopting for securing its maritime domain.





The inauguration of the Mahasagar Simulator Lab represents a pivotal step in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture through advanced technology, unified security measures, and comprehensive multi-agency training programs. It reflects a forward-looking strategy to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests in an increasingly complex and contested domain.





