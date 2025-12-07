



When a country unveils a new missile, the demonstration must go beyond mere spectacle to command the respect of serious military professionals and analysts. A powerful missile proclamation accompanied solely by dramatic video footage fails to establish definitive proof of its capabilities.





This is particularly true when the test lacks critical telemetry data and verified tracking information — essential elements that provide an objective record of the missile's performance.





Pakistan's recent presentation of its anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) exemplifies this shortfall. The Pakistan Navy released a sleekly edited video that captured the missile launch and the resulting detonation at sea, but this footage lacked any substantive technical detail.





The video omitted radar tracking visuals, detailed flight telemetry, and tracking overlays necessary to verify the missile's true operational behaviour. Without these, observers are left with an aesthetically impressive but unsubstantiated demonstration, undermining confidence in the missile’s claimed capabilities.





In contrast, established missile-testing nations routinely share comprehensive flight data. Indian missile tests conducted by the Defence Research & Development Organisation typically include radar-tracking videos, detailed altitude and speed graphs, and animated flight path reconstructions.





China regularly discloses similar trajectory diagrams and tracking footage for its long-range missile tests. The United States, through agencies like the Missile Defence Agency and the Navy, publicises radar screens, infrared tracking sequences, and time-stamped flight data. Even nations with more secretive military programmes, such as Iran, reveal at least partial tracking and telemetry visuals alongside their missile announcements.





These countries balance transparency and operational security by releasing enough technical data to substantiate their claims without exposing sensitive details. The telemetry and tracking act like a scientific report confirming that the missile performed according to its design parameters. They demonstrate that the launch was a legitimate, measured test—not merely a public-relations exercise.





Telemetry data is crucial because it transmits real-time information about the missile’s speed, altitude, trajectory, guidance systems, and seeker performance to engineers monitoring the flight. This data confirms whether the missile followed its intended flight profile and whether each stage operated successfully. Without such information, it is impossible for independent analysts to determine if the missile functioned as an authentic anti-ship ballistic weapon or simply followed an unguided ballistic arc toward predetermined coordinates.





An ASBM requires much more than basic ballistics. It must track and engage a moving target over vast distances, receiving updated location data mid-flight from external sensors like satellites, aircraft, or long-range radar. Its seeker head must home in accurately amidst countermeasures such as decoys, chaff, and electronic jamming. None of these capabilities can be validated from a brief video showing only a missile launch and a splash on the water.





Pakistan’s video lacked evidence of these critical functions. There was no indication of the missile adjusting its trajectory based on real-time target movement or mid-course corrections.





The splash shown at sea could have been a static target or a dummy vessel, rather than a dynamic, moving warship. Without telemetry and detailed tracking footage, the test cannot conclusively demonstrate a sophisticated ASBM capability.





The choice to prioritise cinematic presentation over technical disclosure reflects deeper priorities. While the video contains well-crafted shots designed to inspire national pride and social media enthusiasm, it sacrifices the scientific rigour demanded by military professionals.





A government confident in its missile technology typically seeks to prove its weapon’s effectiveness through data that quiet adversaries and influences strategic calculations.





Because of the absence of telemetry and tracking, professional navies and defence analysts will remain sceptical of Pakistan’s claims. They will treat the test as an early developmental step rather than as evidence of an operational and mature anti-ship ballistic missile system. This diminishes Pakistan’s credibility and risks its announcements being discounted in future confrontations, especially as adversaries rely on measurable, verifiable data rather than stylised imagery.





Ultimately, Pakistan’s recent ASBM demonstration delivered a striking visual, but fell short of providing physical proof. The impressive on-screen missile flight left an evidentiary gap in the form of missing telemetry and tracking confirmation. In the realm of modern missile testing, public excitement generated by video imagery must be backed by detailed flight data to convince experts.





A missile without telemetry remains, fundamentally, a missile without proof. Only through sharing validated telemetry, tracking sequences, and seeker performance data can a country substantiate the true capabilities of its strategic missile systems and gain standing within the international defence community.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







