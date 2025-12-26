



Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), led by CEO Vadim Badekha, has made a comprehensive proposal to India for the Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet, emphasising direct sales, licensed production akin to the Su-30MKI program, and unprecedented technology transfer including source code access.





This offer emerges amid India's quest for advanced combat aircraft to replace ageing fleets like the MiG-21 Bison, positioning the Su-57E as a bridge to future capabilities while aligning with the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





Badekha highlighted in an exclusive interview that Russia views India as its sole privileged strategic partner worthy of such deep collaboration, drawing on over 60 years of joint aircraft production history from MiG-21 to Su-30MKI.





The proposal addresses past grievances from the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) program, abandoned in 2018 over concerns regarding costs, immature technology, and limited transfers; the matured Su-57E now boasts combat-proven performance in real operations, enhanced engines like Product 177, and open avionics architecture.





Key elements include full sharing of design documentation, engines, radar systems, AI integration, stealth technologies, and software source code, enabling Indian engineers at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to customise, modernise, and integrate indigenous weapons without external dependencies.





UAC proposes flexible pathways: outright purchase of ready aircraft for rapid induction or establishment of licensed production lines in India, mirroring the Su-30MKI model that has bolstered the Indian Air Force's backbone.





This aligns strategically with India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, potentially accelerating its development by providing insights into fifth-generation features such as sensor fusion, supercruise, and unmanned integration, while filling interim capability gaps.





Badekha assured that the Su-57E software contains no backdoors or Trojans, offering transparency and autonomy against Western platforms like the F-35, which impose restrictions; this counters concerns over potential vulnerabilities in foreign systems.





The aircraft's spacious payload bays support diverse weaponry, including stealth cruise missiles, with demonstrated efficacy in all-weather, jammed environments, making it the only fifth-generation jet with extensive combat exposure.





Russian officials, including Ambassador Denis Alipov, have reiterated support for AMCA while offering Su-57 co-production, transitioning from buyer-seller ties to joint ventures that enhance India's self-reliance.





Challenges persist, notably CAATSA sanctions from the US over Russian arms purchases, though direct Ruble-Rupee trade and localisation mitigate supply chain risks; India's sovereign choices remain unpressured by third parties.





Critics question the Su-57's production scale and full maturity, yet Badekha counters with serial deliveries to Russian forces and export commitments, underscoring its evolution from prototypes.





Former IAF Air Marshal Anil Chopra advocates the Su-57 as a pragmatic interim amid AMCA delays and Pakistan's J-35 acquisitions, warning against capability gaps without diverting fully from indigenous goals.





Acceptance could deepen Russo-Indian defence ties, provide operational learnings for AMCA, but risks resource diversion or logistical overlaps with existing fleets like TEJAS MK-2 and Rafale.





How Would Full Tech Transfer Affect AMCA Development Timeline

Full technology transfer from Russia's Su-57E program could significantly accelerate the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) development timeline by providing Indian engineers with mature fifth-generation technologies, including stealth coatings, sensor fusion, AI-driven avionics, and advanced engine designs. ​ India's AMCA project, led by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), faces delays primarily in high-thrust engine development, with the baseline MK-1 variant projected for prototype flight around 2027-2028 and initial operational clearance by 2032-2035 without external aid. ​ Access to Su-57E source code and design documentation would enable reverse-engineering and integration of proven systems like the N036 Byelka AESA radar and Product 177 engines, potentially shaving 2-3 years off prototyping and testing phases through reduced trial-and-error. ​ This transfer aligns with AMCA's phased Block-1 (Stealth-Focused) and Block-2 (Enhanced Propulsion) roadmap, allowing HAL and DRDO to prioritise indigenous Kaveri-derived engines while borrowing validated subsystems for interim capabilities. ​ Past FGFA collaboration yielded limited gains due to restricted access, but the current "Trojan-free" full transfer promise addresses this, fostering a "fly before freeze" paradigm with iron bird rigs and rapid validation, compressing certification from 5-7 years to 3-4 years. ​ Engine tech from the AL-41F1 or Izdeliye 30 could bridge GTRE's challenges in single-crystal blades and adaptive cycles, enabling supercruise demos by 2029 instead of 2032, while co-development retains 100% IPR for sovereignty. ​ Risks include integration complexities with indigenous weapons like Astra Mk2 and Uttam radar, potential CAATSA hurdles disrupting supply, and dilution of AMCA's purity if over-reliant on Russian IP, possibly extending customisation to 2034.





The offer represents a rare opportunity for India to secure fifth-generation technology with ownership, balancing short-term needs against long-term autonomy in a volatile regional security landscape.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







