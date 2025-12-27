



India's Coast Guard ship Rani Durgavati has played a pivotal role in facilitating the repatriation of four Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan authorities.





The operation, conducted at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), underscores the strengthening maritime cooperation between the two nations. All personnel, along with their Indian Fishing Boat (IFB), were safely escorted and handed over to local fisheries authorities in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu.





This latest incident was shared by the Indian Coast Guard via a post on X, highlighting the seamless coordination with Sri Lankan counterparts. The fishermen had been detained for allegedly crossing maritime boundaries while fishing, a recurring issue in the Palk Strait region. Such events often arise from the narrow and disputed waters separating Tamil Nadu from northern Sri Lanka.





The handover occurred on Friday, with the Coast Guard ensuring the safe return of the group. Nagapattinam, a key fishing hub, received the fishermen promptly, allowing them to reunite with their families. This intervention reflects India's commitment to safeguarding its citizens engaged in traditional livelihoods at sea.





Looking back, similar repatriations have marked recent months. In October, fifteen Indian fishermen released from a Sri Lankan prison arrived at Chennai airport after completing formalities. These individuals had been arrested at various points earlier in the year: two on 19 February, seven on 13 July, two on 21 July, and four on 8 August.





Fisheries officials from Tamil Nadu welcomed them at the airport, marking another successful diplomatic and operational effort. These arrests typically stem from accusations of inadvertent boundary crossings during fishing expeditions in the Bay of Bengal and Palk Bay.





Tensions persist, as evidenced by incidents in September. On 28 September, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended twelve fishermen from Karaikal while they fished near Kankesanthurai. The Rameswaram Fishermen Association reported that the Navy seized their boat and took the men to a naval camp for questioning, citing maritime boundary violations.





Just days earlier, on 25 September, another group of twelve fishermen faced detention. Hailing from areas like Kotucherry Medu, Akkampettai, Klinjalmedu, Puducherry, Ezhumalai, Mayiladuthurai, and Kuchanguppam, they included individuals such as Selvam, Sundar, Velmurugan, Kandasamy, Balaguru, Ravi, Vasanth, S. Murugan, Suryan Muthu, Gopi, Nagai, Nathan, and Thulainathan. Their arrest disrupted routine fishing activities in the region.





Further afield, fishermen from Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu encountered parallel challenges. Detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on 28 and 30 June from Rameswaram in two boats, they were produced before the Mannar court and imprisoned in Vavuniya. A judge imposed fines of five lakh Sri Lankan rupees on each.





After payment on 14 August, seven were released from Colombo's Welikada Prison and a detention camp. They underwent customs and immigration checks upon arrival at Chennai airport, greeted by Fisheries Department officials. This case exemplifies the financial and legal hurdles faced by those involved.





These repeated detentions highlight ongoing frictions over fishing rights in shared waters. The Palk Strait, vital for Tamil Nadu's 50,000-plus fishermen, remains a flashpoint due to overlapping claims and traditional fishing grounds. Indian trawlers often venture into areas contested by Sri Lanka, leading to naval interventions.





Sri Lanka maintains a strict stance to protect its waters, particularly post-civil war, with enhanced patrols around Jaffna and Kankesanthurai. India, in response, deploys Coast Guard vessels like Rani Durgavati—a Sankalp-class patrol vessel commissioned in 2023—to mediate and repatriate.





Diplomatic channels, including joint working groups, address these matters routinely. High-level talks between Indian and Sri Lankan fisheries ministers have yielded mechanisms for quick releases, though incidents continue unabated. Fishermen associations in Rameswaram and Nagapattinam advocate for clearer boundary demarcations and joint patrolling.





The Indian government's involvement extends to financial aid for fines and legal support. Tamil Nadu's Fisheries Department coordinates receptions and rehabilitation, providing essentials upon return. Such efforts mitigate the human cost of these maritime disputes.





Broader context reveals over 500 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lanka in 2025 alone, with most repatriated via similar operations. Reciprocally, Sri Lankan fishermen have been assisted by India. This bilateral goodwill tempers escalation, fostering stability in the Indian Ocean Region.





The Rani Durgavati's role exemplifies the Indian Coast Guard's expanding mandate in humanitarian assistance and maritime domain awareness. Equipped for multi-role operations, it bolsters India's blue-water capabilities while prioritising citizen welfare.





As fishing communities brace for the peak season ahead, sustained cooperation remains essential. Enhanced radar technologies, fisherman training on boundaries, and alternative livelihoods could reduce future apprehensions. For now, operations like this one reaffirm the bonds of neighbourhood diplomacy amid shared seas.





Based On ANI Report







