



India's unwavering support for Sri Lanka amid crises has set a benchmark for regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific, according to Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne.





In an exclusive interview with ANI, she praised New Delhi's consistent assistance, particularly following the recent devastation wrought by Cyclone Ditwah.





This commendation comes shortly after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Colombo, which Colonne described as profoundly significant. The trip, occurring mere weeks after India's Operation Sagar Bandhu, underscored New Delhi's steadfast commitment to its neighbour during times of adversity.





Jaishankar delivered a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling high-level political resolve. This gesture accompanied India's announcement of a substantial $450 million reconstruction package aimed at aiding Sri Lanka's recovery from the cyclone's impact.





Colonne highlighted Jaishankar's reputation among Sri Lankans as a reliable ally. She recalled his prior visit during the island nation's 2022 economic turmoil, when citizens endured severe shortages of fuel and food. His engagements spanned political lines, including meetings with opposition leaders, reinforcing a message of genuine solidarity.





Reflecting on historical precedents, the High Commissioner invoked India's swift response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Despite its own losses, India was the first nation to extend aid to Sri Lanka, establishing a pattern of support that has endured.





This tradition persisted through subsequent challenges: post-2009 armed conflict aid, COVID-19 vaccine supplies, economic crisis relief in 2022, and now Cyclone Ditwah assistance. "Sri Lanka has experienced first-hand how India has consistently stood by us, even when India itself faced difficulties," Colonne remarked.





She emphasised India's unique positioning due to geographical proximity and robust capabilities. Crucially, Indian aid respects Sri Lanka's sovereignty, aligning precisely with Colombo's priorities and needs.





Beyond governmental ties, Colonne celebrated robust people-to-people connections. India remains Sri Lanka's top tourism market, with Indian visitors comprising around 20 per cent of arrivals in 2024. These tourists not only bolster livelihoods but also reinforce shared cultural, heritage, and civilizational bonds.





"We welcome Indians as family," she affirmed, urging more travellers to explore Sri Lanka beyond mere holidays and witness these deep linkages first hand.





Jaishankar's Colombo address on Tuesday formalised the aid package as a special envoy of Prime Minister Modi. He detailed Operation Sagar Bandhu's immediate humanitarian efforts, which delivered approximately 1,100 tonnes of relief material and 14.5 tonnes of medicines and equipment.





Modi has instructed officials to collaborate closely with Sri Lankan counterparts on rebuilding priorities, recognising the urgency of restoration. The $450 million package breaks down into $350 million in concessional credit lines and $100 million in grants, tailored through ongoing consultations.





This initiative embodies India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, cementing New Delhi's role as a prompt first responder and dependable partner. It positions India as a model of reliability amid Sri Lanka's repeated trials.





Jaishankar acknowledged Sri Lanka's precarious position, emerging from the 2022 economic crisis only to confront this natural calamity. He pledged sustained support for economic revival, spotlighting tourism promotion and increased Indian foreign direct investment.





Encouraging greater Indian tourist inflows, he noted their potential as a vital economic catalyst. Similarly, heightened investments from India could provide timely impetus during this critical juncture.





Colonne's endorsement elevates India's approach as exemplary for the wider region. Sri Lanka's experiences illustrate how timely, respectful assistance fosters resilience and trust, offering lessons for Indo-Pacific dynamics.





As finalisation of the package progresses, it promises targeted infrastructure revival, ensuring funds address the cyclone's most pressing aftermath. This collaboration heralds deeper strategic alignment between the two nations.





Based On ANI Report







