



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated its commitment to fostering close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh, emphasising a relationship deeply rooted in shared history and mutual cooperation.





This statement comes amid evolving political dynamics in the neighbouring country, where significant developments have unfolded following the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman to Dhaka after 17 years in exile in London.





The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, addressed these matters during the weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday. He underscored India's longstanding support for Bangladesh, tracing its origins to the 1971 liberation struggle and subsequent people-to-people initiatives that have strengthened bilateral bonds over decades.





In the context of Bangladesh's current political landscape, Jaiswal affirmed New Delhi's preference for peace and stability. India has consistently advocated for free, fair, inclusive, and participatory elections to be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere, reflecting a principled stance on democratic processes.





The return of Tarique Rahman has drawn particular attention, with the spokesperson framing it within India's broader support for credible electoral mechanisms. "We support free, fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh, and the return of the BNP leader from London should be seen in that context," Jaiswal stated, avoiding direct commentary on the individual's political activities.





Despite tensions with Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, India has signalled continuity in its developmental engagements. Jaiswal confirmed that Lines of Credit and ongoing development cooperation projects with Bangladesh would proceed as planned, positioning these efforts as enduring commitments to the Bangladeshi populace rather than conditional on specific regimes.





A sensitive issue under discussion remains the extradition request for former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following her ouster in August 2024. The interim government in Dhaka formally sought her extradition, but New Delhi has maintained a steady response, stating that the matter is under examination without further elaboration.





This position aligns with India's broader diplomatic approach towards Bangladesh, which Jaiswal described as "broad-based." He acknowledged that circumstances have shifted somewhat due to recent upheavals, yet reaffirmed New Delhi's dedication to stability and robust ties with the Bangladeshi people.





The MEA's remarks highlight a calibrated strategy, balancing historical alliances—forged during Bangladesh's independence—with pragmatic responses to the post-Hasina era. India's emphasis on people-centric relations underscores efforts to insulate bilateral cooperation from partisan fluctuations in Dhaka's politics.





Development assistance forms a cornerstone of this framework, with India having extended substantial Lines of Credit for infrastructure, energy, and connectivity projects. These initiatives, including grants for social sectors, demonstrate a long-term investment in Bangladesh's progress, even as political transitions test the resilience of ties.





Jaiswal's briefing also implicitly addresses concerns over the ban on Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, Bangladesh's oldest and largest political party. While not commenting directly, India's call for inclusive elections suggests an expectation that all major stakeholders, including the Awami League, participate meaningfully in the democratic process.





Geopolitically, India's stance carries implications for regional stability in South Asia. Close India-Bangladesh relations have historically countered external influences and bolstered economic corridors like the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway extensions. Stability in Dhaka remains vital for New Delhi's Act East Policy and Bay of Bengal initiatives.





The extradition question involving Hasina adds complexity, given her refuge in India and allegations levelled by Bangladeshi authorities. New Delhi's "examining" response allows diplomatic space, potentially weighing legal, humanitarian, and strategic factors without prejudging outcomes.





The MEA's articulation reflects a mature foreign policy: supportive of democracy, resilient in partnerships, and focused on enduring people-to-people connections. As Bangladesh navigates its interim phase towards elections, India's consistent messaging aims to anchor bilateral relations amid uncertainty.





This development, reported by ANI on 26 December 2025, underscores New Delhi's proactive diplomacy in a fluid neighbourhood, prioritising stability over short-term frictions.





Based On ANI Report







