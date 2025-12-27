



India has voiced profound alarm over the escalating violence targeting religious minorities in Bangladesh, encompassing Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, addressed the media in New Delhi on Friday, underscoring the government's deep disturbance at the sustained hostility faced by these communities.





India is maintaining a vigilant watch on unfolding events across the border. Jaiswal explicitly condemned the recent murder of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh, declaring that New Delhi anticipates the swift apprehension and prosecution of those responsible.





This incident forms part of a disturbing pattern, with the MEA citing over 2,900 recorded cases of violence against minorities since Bangladesh's interim government, headed by Muhammad Yunus, assumed power. Such acts encompass killings, arson attacks, and land seizures, which the spokesperson insisted cannot be dismissed as mere media hype or isolated political clashes.





In a firm rebuttal, India has repudiated what it terms an "unremitting hostility" towards minorities and dismissed circulating anti-India narratives emanating from Bangladesh. Jaiswal emphasised that upholding law and order, along with safeguarding security, rests squarely on the shoulders of Yunus's administration.





The latest tragedy involved 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, who was reportedly lynched by a mob in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union late on Wednesday. Local Bangladeshi media outlets have detailed the brutal assault, heightening tensions further.





This killing echoes a prior outrage on 18 December, when 25-year-old Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das met a horrific end. Das was beaten to death by a mob following baseless blasphemy accusations levelled by a Muslim colleague at his workplace; his body was subsequently strung from a tree and incinerated.





The MEA has reaffirmed its ongoing scrutiny of Bangladesh's deteriorating situation. Officials continue to liaise with their Bangladeshi counterparts, conveying India's resolute concerns regarding assaults on minorities and demanding justice for perpetrators, particularly in the Das case.





New Delhi has highlighted a marked surge in minority-targeted violence under the Yunus-led interim regime. This trend has sparked widespread apprehension among affected communities and drawn condemnation from global human rights organisations.





On 17 December, the MEA took decisive diplomatic action by summoning Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah. The meeting served to transmit India's grave worries about the worsening security landscape in Bangladesh.





India has pointedly rejected narratives propagated by extremist factions concerning these episodes. The MEA has criticised the interim government for failing to launch comprehensive probes or furnish substantive evidence to India.





Furthermore, New Delhi has urged Dhaka to uphold its international duties by protecting Indian diplomatic missions and personnel within Bangladesh. This call underscores the broader implications for bilateral ties amid the unrest.





Jaiswal's briefing on 26 December builds on prior MEA statements from the previous week, where India pledged to track developments closely. These remarks reflect a consistent Indian stance prioritising minority protections in the neighbourhood.





The sequence of mob lynchings, rooted in false religious accusations, has amplified calls for accountability. Reports indicate that such incidents persist despite repeated diplomatic interventions from India.





Bangladesh's interim authorities face mounting pressure to restore order and address the minority crisis. India's position signals that tolerance for inaction or obfuscation is waning, with expectations firm on delivering justice.





As the situation evolves, New Delhi's monitoring intensifies, potentially influencing future engagements. The protection of Hindus and other minorities remains a cornerstone of India's regional security concerns.





Based On ANI Report







