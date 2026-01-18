



In a significant development along the India-Pakistan border, security forces in Punjab recovered a substantial arms haul on Sunday, consisting of three AK-47 rifles, two pistols, along with several magazines and cartridges.





The cache was unearthed near a village close to the international boundary, highlighting ongoing concerns over cross-border smuggling activities.





Punjab Police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a joint operation based on specific intelligence inputs about illicit arms movement. The recovery took place in the early hours in a forested area adjacent to the border fence, where villagers had reported suspicious activity the previous night.





The AK-47 rifles, known for their reliability and widespread use in insurgent operations, appeared to be in operational condition, complete with loaded magazines. The two pistols, identified preliminarily as 9mm models, were also functional, accompanied by additional ammunition rounds estimated at over 200 cartridges of assorted calibres.





This seizure underscores persistent threats from smuggling networks operating across the porous Punjab border, often linked to Khalistani separatist elements or Pakistani intelligence-backed handlers. Similar hauls have been reported intermittently in recent months, prompting heightened vigilance amid Punjab's sensitive security landscape.





Authorities have detained two local suspects believed to be involved in the smuggling chain, with interrogations underway to trace the origin and intended recipients of the weapons. Forensic teams are examining the arms for fingerprints, serial numbers, and traces of Pakistani ordnance markings, which could provide crucial leads.





The incident occurs against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the region, including drone incursions and narcotic smuggling attempts intercepted by the BSF. Punjab's border districts, such as Amritsar and Tarn Taran, remain hotspots for such activities, with over 50 arms seizures recorded in the state since 2024.





Senior police officials hailed the operation as a major success in thwarting potential terror plots, emphasising the role of community intelligence. Enhanced night patrols, drone surveillance, and electronic fencing upgrades are now being prioritised to seal vulnerabilities.





India's defence establishment views these smuggling bids as part of a hybrid warfare strategy, blending narcotics funding with arms proliferation to destabilise Punjab. The recovery aligns with broader counter-terrorism efforts, including crackdowns on overground workers supporting banned outfits like Babbar Khalsa International.





As investigations deepen, there are calls for federal intervention, potentially involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to dismantle the larger syndicate. This haul serves as a stark reminder of the vigilance required to safeguard India's north-western frontier.





The Punjab government has assured the public of sustained security measures, while urging citizens to report suspicious movements. In the coming days, further disclosures on the probe's findings are expected, which may reveal connections to international terror networks.





