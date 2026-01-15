



On Army Day 2026, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Indian Army, delivered a compelling address that underscored the enduring role of soldiers amid rapid technological advancements.





Drawing vital lessons from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war, he emphasised that modern conflicts can span years rather than conclude swiftly, rendering their duration profoundly unpredictable.





Technology, he asserted, enhances operational efficiency but can never supplant the irreplaceable human element on the battlefield.





The Army Chief highlighted ongoing reforms and indigenisation efforts as cornerstones of readiness for future wars. He announced that the next two years, 2026 and 2027, would be designated as the 'Years of Networking and Data Centricity'. This initiative seeks to bolster connectivity, streamline information flow, and sharpen coordination across units, reflecting a strategic pivot towards data-driven warfare.





General Dwivedi stressed the imperatives of a tech-heavy modern army, advocating for leaner battalions and agile organisational structures. These adaptations enable faster responses to evolving threats, as exemplified by the introduction of the Bhairav Battalion. Positioned strategically between Ghatak platoons and Special Forces infantry, this new formation bridges critical capability gaps informed by global conflict analyses.





Advanced systems like the Divyastra and Shaktivaahan drones demand super-specialist personnel and bespoke frameworks, he noted. These drones, capable of loitering over battlefields for precision strikes, exemplify the Army's embrace of cutting-edge technology. Reforms of this nature will permeate all departments and services, ensuring the force remains adaptable and forward-looking.





Research and development emerge as non-negotiable for sustaining prolonged conflicts and attaining self-sufficiency in defence platforms. General Dwivedi called for intensified collaboration between the Indian Army, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and academia to chart a robust path ahead. He also underscored credibility as the bedrock of information warfare, vital in an era of pervasive digital narratives.





Indigenisation transcends mere aspiration, positioning itself as a strategic imperative. The Army Chief advocated leveraging dual-use resources that serve both military and civilian needs, maximising national returns on investment. Technology, in his view, exists to amplify the soldier's prowess rather than render them obsolete, a philosophy mirrored in the Army Day parade's blend of tradition and innovation.





For the first time, Army Day celebrations unfolded publicly in Jaipur, venturing beyond cantonment confines to engage the populace directly. The grand parade featured mechanical units, infantry formations, paratroopers, and a spectrum of modern capabilities, captivating spectators with the Army's prowess.





A centrepiece was the showcase of the newly raised Bhairav Battalion, born from restructuring lessons gleaned from global engagements, including Operation Sindoor. This display signalled the Army's proactive evolution in response to real-world operational insights.





Technical might shone through with robot dogs and all-terrain vehicles escorting the BrahMos missile. This indigenously developed, long-range, ramjet-powered supersonic cruise missile symbolises India's strides in precision strike capabilities, underscoring self-reliance in high-impact weaponry.





The parade further accentuated artificial intelligence and drone prowess via the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS). This system represents a leap in countering aerial threats, integrating seamlessly into the Army's layered defence architecture.





Air defence assets took prominence with the indigenous Akashteer system, armed with medium-range surface-to-air missiles. Proven in the crucible of Operation Sindoor, it neutralised diverse Turkish- and Chinese-origin drones deployed by Pakistan, thriving in high-threat scenarios and validating its battlefield efficacy.





Later in the day, the Shaurya Sandhya event promised to honour the Army's gallantry during Operation Sindoor. General Dwivedi described this operation as establishing a 'new normal', embodying a mature and responsible military posture that has reshaped strategic paradigms.





The Army's doctrinal shift prioritises preparation for both immediate and horizon-spanning threats, with self-reliance as its bedrock. This ethos permeated the parade's array of Made-in-India weaponry, from missiles to surveillance systems, projecting unyielding resolve.





General Dwivedi conveyed a resolute message to adversaries and citizens alike: the Indian Army stands primed for every conceivable threat and warfare domain. It pledges continual evolution, adapting ceaselessly to emerging realities.





In a poignant appeal, he urged the public to stand by soldiers' families, particularly those with kin deployed along volatile borders. This call reinforces the symbiotic bond between the force and the nation it serves, fostering unity in defence of sovereignty.





