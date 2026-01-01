



Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, has expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's brief visit to Dhaka.





The envoy highlighted that the trip marks an opportunity for New Delhi and Dhaka to script a new chapter in ties, grounded in shared interests, pragmatism, and mutual interdependence.





Jaishankar's whirlwind four-hour visit concluded on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, after he arrived on a special flight at 11:30 am local time. He was received by the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh upon landing, underscoring the diplomatic significance of the occasion.





The primary purpose of the visit was to attend the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's former Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 following a prolonged illness. Bangladesh declared Wednesday a public holiday and observed a three-day state mourning period in her honour.





Upon arrival, Jaishankar promptly met BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, son of the late leader. He conveyed India's deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India, handing over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahman.





In a post on X, Jaishankar noted the meeting and emphasised the gesture's importance. He expressed confidence that Khaleda Zia's vision and values would continue to guide the development of India-Bangladesh partnerships.





High Commissioner Hamidullah echoed this sentiment in his own X post, describing Jaishankar's discussions with Rahman as brief yet meaningful. He portrayed the visit as a pivotal moment amid Bangladesh's ongoing democratic transition.





Hamidullah further stated that Jaishankar acknowledged Khaleda Zia's substantial contributions to democracy in Bangladesh. This recognition comes as the country prepares for national elections scheduled for February 2026, following recent political shifts.





Khaleda Zia remains a towering figure in Bangladeshi politics, having served as the nation's first female Prime Minister for three terms. Her leadership was instrumental in restoring democratic governance after extended periods of military rule.





The envoy's comments suggest a pragmatic approach to future cooperation, potentially focusing on economic ties, trade, and regional stability. This aligns with longstanding India-Bangladesh relations, which have navigated complex geopolitical dynamics in South Asia.





Jaishankar's visit occurs against the backdrop of evolving leadership in Dhaka, with the BNP playing a prominent role. Tarique Rahman's position as Acting Chairman positions him as a key interlocutor for Indian diplomacy.





Bangladesh's state mourning reflects the profound national grief over Zia's demise. Her legacy of resilience and democratic advocacy continues to resonate, influencing current political discourse.





The High Commissioner's reference to "shared interests driven by pragmatism" hints at potential areas like border management, water-sharing agreements, and connectivity projects. These have been focal points in recent bilateral engagements.





India's prompt response, including Modi's personal letter, signals strong goodwill. It reinforces New Delhi's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's democratic processes ahead of the polls.





As Dhaka bids farewell to one of its most enduring leaders, the visit fosters hope for renewed momentum in ties. Observers anticipate that pragmatism will shape collaborations, benefiting both nations amid regional challenges.





This development underscores the enduring personal diplomacy in South Asian relations. Jaishankar's concise yet impactful trip exemplifies India's proactive stance in nurturing neighbourhood partnerships.





Based On ANI Report







