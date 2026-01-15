



Israel on occasion of 78th Indian Army Day highlighted its own close defence relationship with India. Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, issued a message on X praising the bravery and professionalism of the Indian Army.





He emphasised that the partnership between India and Israel continues to focus on counter-terrorism, technology, and innovation, three pillars that have come to define their modern security engagement.





Ambassador Azar stated that on Indian Army Day, he saluted the brave soldiers of the Indian Army and reaffirmed that the armed forces of both countries would keep working together to develop the capabilities needed to confront evolving security threats.





He described the defence cooperation between India and Israel as being built on trust, courage, and a shared commitment to safety and stability. This reflects the long-standing, though often discreet, nature of Indo–Israeli defence ties, ranging from advanced weapon systems to intelligence sharing and specialised training.





The Israeli message underscored how New Delhi and Tel Aviv have deepened their partnership over the years in areas such as surveillance, precision-guided munitions, air defence systems, and border management technologies. Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing regional security landscape, the





Indian Army Day greetings from Israel also signal the continued salience of this partnership in addressing common threats, including terrorism and asymmetric warfare.





Domestically, the 78th Army Day was marked with tributes and ceremonial events across the country, with the main commemorative function being organised in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Political and military leadership gathered to honour the sacrifices and service of the Indian Army, recognising its role both in defending national borders and in supporting civil administration during crises. The observance of Army Day thus served as a focal point for national gratitude as well as for reaffirming the importance of military readiness.





