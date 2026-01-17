



The first commercial flights repatriating Indian nationals from Iran touched down in Delhi late on Friday night, marking a tentative return to normalcy amid ongoing unrest in the Islamic Republic.





These were routine scheduled services rather than dedicated evacuation operations, yet they carried dozens of Indians who had opted to leave following weeks of violent protests against the regime of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The Indian government has maintained a watchful stance, issuing advisories against non-essential travel to Iran while preparing contingency plans for its citizens there.





Airspace disruptions had briefly halted several flights from India on 15 January, stemming from a temporary closure of Iranian skies amid heightened tensions. With operations now resuming, more Indians—comprising pilgrims, tourists, students, and businessmen—have chosen to return home. India's Embassy in Tehran played a pivotal role, disseminating safety alerts and maintaining direct contact with affected nationals to facilitate their safe departure.





Upon arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, returning Indians expressed profound gratitude to the Indian authorities for their swift support. One MBBS student, who had been studying in Iran, recounted hearing rumours of protests but witnessing none firsthand.





She highlighted the complete absence of internet access, which severed communication lines and amplified anxiety among expatriates.





Another national, who had spent a month in Iran on business, described escalating difficulties over the preceding fortnight. Protesters would suddenly block roads, creating hazardous confrontations for vehicles passing through. The nationwide internet blackout prevented families from receiving updates and hindered outreach to the Indian Embassy, leaving many in a state of unease.





An electrical engineer dispatched for work purposes noted that connectivity woes were his primary challenge during a short stint in the country. He observed that while initial fears gripped the expatriate community, conditions in Tehran have stabilised, with protests dwindling in scale compared to pro-regime demonstrations. Network restoration remains patchy, but daily life appears to be inching back towards routine.





A further account from Tehran painted a vivid picture of the unrest's intensity, with reports of fires erupting amid "dangerous" clashes. The individual emphasised that supporter rallies for the regime outnumbered dissenters, suggesting a shift in momentum. He lauded the government's proactive measures in securing the return of vulnerable groups, particularly students.





The crisis traces its roots to late December, when widespread demonstrations erupted across Iran, fuelling outrage against Khamenei's leadership. A brutal security crackdown has reportedly resulted in approximately 3,000 deaths over the past two weeks, drawing international condemnation. Concurrently, rhetorical salvos between US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials stoked apprehensions of broader military confrontation.





Trump's recent softening of his bellicose rhetoric towards the Islamic Republic has contributed to a de-escalation, allowing commercial aviation to recommence. This development offers a sliver of respite, though underlying grievances persist among protesters decrying economic woes, corruption, and repressive governance.





India, home to over 9,000 nationals in Iran, continues to monitor the situation with vigilance through diplomatic channels. The Ministry of External Affairs has reaffirmed its readiness to mount full-scale evacuations if instability resurges, drawing on established protocols honed in prior regional crises. Embassy staff remain on high alert, coordinating with local authorities to safeguard Indian interests.





For the returning nationals, the ordeal underscores the perils of sudden geopolitical volatility in the Middle East. Many have vowed to avoid non-essential trips until stability is assured, while others credit India's robust consular network for averting worse outcomes. As flights normalise, the focus shifts to reintegration support for those displaced, including academic continuations for students and business recalibrations for professionals.





This episode also highlights broader patterns in Iran's domestic fragility, where protests have repeatedly challenged the theocratic establishment since the 1979 revolution. External factors, including US-Iran frictions and economic sanctions, exacerbate internal pressures, potentially presaging prolonged turbulence.





For India, balancing energy ties with Iran against security concerns for its diaspora remains a delicate diplomatic tightrope.





