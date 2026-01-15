



India hosted the 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts' Working Group (EWG) on Counter Terrorism in New Delhi on Tuesday, co-chairing the event with Malaysia. This gathering reaffirmed the region's unified commitment to tackling terrorism in all its manifestations.





Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Defence, addressed the participants. He expressed India's privilege in co-chairing the initiative alongside Malaysia and extended deep appreciation to representatives from ASEAN member states, ADMM-Plus countries, and the ASEAN Secretariat.





Prasad highlighted that their attendance underscored a shared determination to bolster regional and international cooperation against terrorism. He emphasised the strategic significance of ASEAN within India's foreign policy framework.





India's relationship with ASEAN forms a cornerstone of its Act East Policy, launched in 2014 during the 12th ASEAN-India Summit. Last year marked a decade of this policy, with ASEAN holding a central position in India's vision for Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region.





From India's standpoint, the co-chairmanship with Malaysia represents a pivotal juncture in enhancing regional security collaboration. Prasad pointed to India's extensive experience in countering cross-border terrorism, bringing operational and institutional expertise to the fore.





This expertise focuses on proactive defence partnerships. As co-chairs, India and Malaysia initiated the current cycle of the 14th EWG meeting last year in Delhi.





During that prior session, India's Defence Secretary presented an ambitious roadmap. It encompasses a series of seminars and workshops, alongside practical exercises.





Key elements include a table-top exercise scheduled for hosting by Malaysia in 2026. This will be followed by a field training exercise led by India in 2027.





Prasad voiced confidence in these initiatives' potential to yield substantial results. They aim to improve interoperability among participating nations and cultivate mutual trust.





Ultimately, these efforts will contribute to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific, aligning seamlessly with India's Act East Policy. The meeting thus strengthens multilateral mechanisms vital for regional stability amid evolving security challenges.





