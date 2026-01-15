



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla engaged in significant bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in New Delhi. Hosted by the Parliament of India from 14 to 16 January 2026, the conference marks the largest gathering of its kind, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate proceedings on 15 January.





Om Birla, chairing the event, has used these margins to foster parliamentary ties with counterparts from key Commonwealth nations.





In a key meeting, Om Birla held talks with Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne. The leaders recalled the deep-rooted bonds of friendship, mutual support, and shared democratic traditions between India and Sri Lanka. They emphasised close parliament-to-parliament cooperation, including regular exchanges, the formation of friendship groups, and joint efforts in policy and programme design.





The discussion extended to technology-driven parliamentary innovation, highlighting potential for deeper engagement. Topics included AI-enabled systems, real-time multilingual translation, and capacity building via initiatives like PRIDE.





Om Birla expressed hope that strong people-to-people connections, cultural linkages—such as Bodh Gaya as a shared pilgrimage centre—and ongoing parliamentary dialogue would further bolster India-Sri Lanka relations.





Om Birla also met Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, Speaker of Zambia's National Assembly. He congratulated her on becoming the first woman Speaker in Zambia's history and praised her leadership in parliamentary reforms and women's empowerment. Against the backdrop of historic and cordial India-Zambia ties, the two exchanged views on strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation.





Their conversation focused on leveraging digital technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance transparent and citizen-centric parliamentary functioning. Both leaders aligned on priorities such as development-oriented partnerships, youth participation, capacity building, and people-to-people linkages. Om Birla noted that this dialogue would impart renewed momentum to bilateral relations.





Earlier, Om Birla interacted with Jagdeo Singh, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Trinidad and Tobago. The leaders reflected on the long-standing historical connections between their nations, including Prime Minister Modi's visits and prior high-level exchanges that have fortified friendly ties. Discussions centred on bolstering parliamentary cooperation and expanding partnerships, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector to explore new markets.





These sideline engagements underscore a broader theme of the CSPOC: harnessing technology and innovation for robust democratic institutions. The conference will deliberate on critical issues, including the role of Speakers in sustaining strong parliaments, AI's integration into parliamentary operations, social media's impact on Members of Parliament, strategies to boost public understanding of parliamentary processes, and avenues for civic engagement beyond voting.





As the event unfolds under Om Birla's chairmanship, it reinforces India's pivotal position within the Commonwealth. The meetings signal a commitment to multilateral parliamentary diplomacy, blending traditional ties with forward-looking technological collaboration to address contemporary governance challenges.





Based On ANI Report







